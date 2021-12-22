The Salvation Army Urges Donations In Countdown To Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With three days until Christmas, The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is calling on the generous American public to ensure funds are available for those in need of assistance. Additional support is needed to close the gap and ensure services continue into 2022.

The largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign helps provide year-round support to 30 million Americans. This year, the organization projects it needs to raise $175 million to keep families in their homes—almost 50% more than raised through Red Kettles in 2020.

But this fundraising season has been strained by decreased foot traffic to physical kettles. Recent reports show shopper traffic on the Saturday before Christmas was 26.3% behind pre-pandemic levels.

In addition, rising inflation and concerns about new variants have impacted potential supporters' ability to give through volunteering and monetary contributions.

"People are less inclined to volunteer, leading some local units to see a slight decline in bellringers, and those who would otherwise donate don't have the resources," said Commissioner Hodder, National Commander of the Salvation Army.

At the same time, the need and demand for services have not decreased.

Millions of Americans face food and housing insecurity, a reemergence of the opioid epidemic, and are recovering from devastating natural disasters. Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has worked nonstop to provide more than 278 million meals and over $200 million in utility, rent, and mortgage assistance. The organization has also been on the ground serving survivors and first responders during the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

"Our job is far from over," said Hodder. "We are grateful for any support from the public to ensure a brighter Christmas for those who are at risk of losing their homes, who are hungry, who are hurting, and who are recovering from disaster or illness."

The best way to ensure services continue for those in your community is to visit SalvationArmyUSA.org and sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 per month:

Donate via phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

