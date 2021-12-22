GovernmentCIO Awarded $37M Contract for Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Legacy Memorial

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GovernmentCIO (GovCIO) has been awarded an $37M contract by Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue supporting the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM). This 4.5-year contract, called VLM-Next Generation (VLM-NG), is the next phase for VA's capstone interactive online memorialization solution honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation's Veterans.

As the prime contractor on VLM-NG, GovCIO will establish the next iteration of, and continue enhancing, the VLM product, which GovCIO has supported since its introduction in 2019. VLM is a publicly available website at https://www.vlm.cem.va.gov/ that helps keep the memory of Veterans alive. It virtually memorializes over 4.3 million Veterans interred and inurned at VA national cemeteries and VA grant-funded tribal, state, and territory Veteran cemeteries.

"We are proud to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue support on this great program dedicated to ensuring the legacies of our nation's Veterans will continue to live on," said Kristin Gill, President, GovCIO VETS Sector.

The VLM platform provides a new and unprecedented service to digitally allow survivors and family members to grieve and memorialize their Veterans. It also presents an academic opportunity to enable researchers to share historical and educational information about Veterans and the cemeteries themselves.

"We are honored to continue this important work of building an interactive platform that honors the lives and memories of America's Veterans," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

