Aardvark Deploys Mobile Health Clinics to New York City to Address Testing Crisis

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aardvark Mobile Health ("Aardvark"), the nation's leading provider of patented state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics+, announced the company is supporting President Biden's efforts to address testing shortages in New York City by sending dozens of its staff, testing trucks and other equipment starting today. Each Mobile Health Clinic+ can test up to 900 people a day, and has the ability to have an onsite lab for faster results.

Aardvark Mobile Health's patented state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinic+

"We are ready to support New Yorkers by sending a fleet of vehicles to each of the five boroughs to ensure people can get tested as quickly as possible," said Larry Borden, Founder & CEO of Aardvark Mobile Health. "Beyond testing, our Mobile Health Clinics can also be transformed to provide COVID-19 vaccinations – including boosters. We are in the midst of an emergency. President Biden has put the call out, and Aardvark Mobile Health is responding."

In partnership with federal, state and local officials, the Mobile Health Clinics+ will begin testing people across the city as early as today, expanding the number of people who can be tested at both new and existing sites, as part of President Biden's plan to increase testing capacity. For more than 18 months, Aardvark Mobile Health Clinics+ have been testing, vaccinating and serving the health needs of communities across the country.

Aardvark's Mobile Health Clinics+ were built with input and guidance from healthcare providers, prioritizing both patient and caregiver safety and experience. Each Mobile Health Clinic+ sets up in under 15 minutes and is heated and air conditioned, completely self-contained, easily sterilized and equipped with both positive and negative air pressure. Also, for health care providers and health organizations that are unable to operate a Mobile Health Clinic+ on their own, Aardvark provides a logistical package that includes an experienced driver, site selection assistance, maintenance and logistics management. Aardvark is committed to ensuring that one day every community has their own Mobile Health Clinic+, just like they have police cars fire trucks and ambulances.

For more information on Aardvark's Mobile Health Clinics, please visit: https://www.aardvarkmobilehealth.com/.

###

About Aardvark Mobile Health

Born out of necessity and innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Aardvark Mobile Health is one of the nation's leading providers of state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics+ and infrastructure, as well as logistics management. We provide solutions to cities, states, and organizations, such as FEMA, Florida's Department of Health, New York State and the City of Philadelphia, among numerous others. Our patented mobile health clinics provide the mobile health infrastructure for these customers to provide lifesaving healthcare services to communities big and small across the nation. Our vision is to continue innovating until every community and county in the U.S. has access to one of our mobile health clinics to meet the ever-evolving healthcare needs of the American people.

About Aardvark Mobile Tours

Aardvark Mobile Tours , known for their work for Coca Cola, Samsung, L'Oreal, T-Mobile, Nike, NBC Sports, Starbucks, American Express and more, has more than 16 years of experience producing hundreds of mobile marketing tours and experiential marketing programs across all 50 states and in four countries. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Larry Borden, Aardvark provides seamless and specialized experiences for organizations looking to create meaningful and memorable experiences for consumers. Aardvark Mobile Health , the newest business division of Aardvark, is dedicated to serving communities across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic and for ongoing mobile healthcare needs.

CONTACT:

Matt Broscious

mbroscious@briancom.com

(484) 385-2964

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aardvark Mobile Tours