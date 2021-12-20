GC AESTHETICS REPORTS RAPID MARKET ADOPTION OF ITS NEW PERLE™ BREAST IMPLANT

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Aesthetics, Ltd. (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions for global healthcare markets, reports rapid market adoption of, and surgeon enthusiasm for, the newest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio, PERLETM, its smooth opaque breast implant.

(PRNewsfoto/GC Aesthetics, Inc.)

PERLETM is the byproduct of GCA's years of research addressing key market needs while improving safety and quality. Smooth implants represent the fastest growing market segment and GCA is well positioned with PERLETM to capture additional market share as evidenced by the enthusiastic reception for the new breast implant in the the European market.

PERLETM provides an industry-leading solution that builds upon GCA's 40-years of product safety, innovation and collaboration with surgeons worldwide. The product was launched in Europe in 2021, and it will be offered in key breast augmentation markets outside of Europe in 2022.

While there are a few other smooth breast implants offered in the market, PERLETM is proving itself to be superior in features and performance. These features include its (R)evolutionary BioQ™-surface, exclusive Emunomic™ Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel, Enhanced GCA Ultra-link shell, and Advanced RRE patch. PERLE™ represents the best in smooth opaque breast implants.

Based on its key features, highly respected surgeons all over Europe are embracing PERLETM and are quickly positioning the product to be the preferred type of breast implant surface. As Taimur Shoaib, founder and senior plastic surgeon at the prestigious La Belle Forme commented: "I'm always looking around to use what I think are the best implants available at the time for my patients. I think PERLETM breast implants are the world's best."

"The GCA PERLETM breast implant has unique characteristics that make it a great option for my patients. I have been using this implant for a year and my patients and I are very happy with the outcomes. The unique 6th generation ultra-cohesive yet soft gel, and the enhanced biocompatible shell make it a great option." said Dr. Frederic Germain, a French Plastic Surgeon based in Marseille and member of the European Board of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

PERLE™ is backed by GC Aesthetics' 40-year global reputation for safe and effective products that meet the needs of surgeons and patients around the world. GC Aesthetics has delivered more than three million implants over the last 10 years. In 2022, GC Aesthetics will launch PERLETM in Australia, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, among other key breast augmentation markets. GCA will also be launching key new products for the breast reconstruction market.

GCA plans to aggressively capitalize on its success in 2021 and its superior product line by expanding into new jurisdictions that are ideally positioned for success in 2022.

About GC Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics is a long-established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures in-house and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic products that empower patients to feel confident and secure in their life journey.

Throughout its 40 years of operation, GCA has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality silicone breast implants primarily for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. GCA is proud to have sold more than 3 million implants across 70 countries with products supported by published 10-year clinical data demonstrating compelling safety and clinical effectiveness.

The company's vertically integrated strategy enables exceptional clinical, operational and commercial performance, which allows GCA to provide competitively differentiated products to physicians and patients. Through a culture of continuous innovation and dedication to customer-responsiveness, GCA has established itself as a leading provider of medical aesthetics solutions and as the partner-of-choice for patients seeking to improve their lives.

