MEGHAN DANAHER JOINS SIGULER GUFF AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF CREDIT DISTRIBUTION

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP ("Siguler Guff"), a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm with over $15 billion of assets under management, announced today that Meghan Danaher has joined the Firm as a Managing Director and Head of Credit Distribution, a newly created position. Ms. Danaher comes to Siguler Guff from Avenue Capital Group where she served as Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Business Development.

Meghan Danaher, Managing Director And Head Of Credit Distribution, Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff's credit platform has raised over $8.0 billion of committed capital, has been investing in opportunistic credit-related strategies for over 20 years, and seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across multiple economic cycles. The Firm has a range of strategies focused on direct lending to small-to-lower middle market businesses, specialty finance, capital solutions, dislocated credit markets, and special situations.

Drew Guff, Managing Director and Founding Partner of Siguler Guff, said, "We are very excited to welcome Meghan to the Firm as we continue to further build and leverage our global, integrated credit platform. She is a seasoned and highly regarded professional who brings a wealth of fundraising experience to Siguler Guff's expanding credit platform." Mr. Guff continued, "The expertise of our professionals and our long-standing track record of successfully sourcing and investing through multiple economic cycles, and within diversified credit strategies, further differentiates Siguler Guff."

Ms. Danaher added, "I am honored to join Siguler Guff, which is one of the premier private investment firms in the world. The Firm has built an outstanding private credit platform with truly differentiated sourcing capabilities, which has resulted in exceptional returns for investors. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of its growth."

Ms. Danaher has over 15 years of experience in the alternative investments space. While at Avenue Capital Group, where Ms. Danaher worked from 2013 up until the time she joined Siguler Guff, she co-led their capital raising efforts. During such time, she helped raise a range of investment strategies focused primarily on private credit, distressed, and special situations. Prior to joining Avenue Capital Group, Ms. Danaher worked in the alternative investment groups within Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

Ms. Danaher graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance. She is Chair of the Board of Directors for Muddy Paws Rescue, a non-profit, foster-based dog rescue organization based in New York City dedicated to saving lives.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm which, together with its affiliates, has over $15 billion of assets under management, as of September 30, 2021, and over 25 years of investment experience. Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's core investment strategies include opportunistic and private credit, small business private equity, distressed real estate and emerging markets. Siguler Guff's investment products include direct investment funds, multi-manager funds and customized separate accounts. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, London, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Houston, TX. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit www.sigulerguff.com

Contacts:

Jeffrey Taufield / Daniel Yunger

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

212-521-4800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Siguler Guff & Company, LP