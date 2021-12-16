Kristin Schroeder Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as Operating Partner on Talent Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today that Kristin Schroeder will join the Firm's Technology Talent Team as an Operating Partner.

Ms. Schroeder has 15 years of talent experience spanning executive search, corporate recruiting, and talent advisory. Most recently, she served as a Senior Director at Bain & Company, where she led the Private Equity and Financial Services verticals in the Americas for the Bain Executive Network. Over the last two years, she was a key architect of Bain's LeadershipLink solution which translates portfolio company value creation plans into leadership talent strategies. Ms. Schroeder will join WCAS's Technology Talent Partner, Brian Kasser, to work with WCAS's technology portfolio companies to build best-in-class leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristin to WCAS as a member of our Technology Group's Talent Team," said Mike Donovan, Head of the Technology Group and General Partner at WCAS. Brian Kasser continued: "I have known Kristin for many years and am very pleased she is joining the WCAS team. She is a talented recruiter and will help us on our mission to continue to establish repeatable talent best practices that develop portfolio executives and ensure we consistently have leaders in place who deliver value."

Ms. Schroeder said, "I am very much looking forward to joining the WCAS Talent Team, and partnering with Brian, the investment team, and our management teams to build leadership talent strategies for the technology portfolio."

Prior to joining Bain & Company in 2017, Ms. Schroeder spent eight years in the Private Equity and Global Banking & Markets practices at Russell Reynolds Associates, a global executive search and talent assessment firm. Her clients included several of the world's largest global banks, regional banks, private equity firms (from large buyout firms to smaller growth equity firms), and other financial services institutions. Earlier in her career, she was a member of the recruiting team at The Blackstone Group. Ms. Schroeder earned an M.A. in Social Organizational Psychology from Columbia University, Teachers College and a B.A. in Psychology, highest honors and Phi Beta Kappa, from Lehigh University.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

