REITIUM'S SIGHTS SET ON USA EXPANSION THROUGH THE UCLA ANDERSON VENTURE ACCELERATOR PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - REITIUM Technologies LTD. ("REITIUM" or "The Company") an innovative Canadian PropTech start-up leveling the real estate market by giving everyone the opportunity to be a real estate investor starting with just $100, was recently selected to take part in the acclaimed and innovative UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator program.

REITIUM Technologies Ltd. (CNW Group/REITIUM Technologies Ltd.)

REITIUM was accepted into the prestigious UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator, the business accelerator that elevates critical thinking, and provides immersive and experiential programming uniquely designed for startups who invent next generation and transformative companies to solve market needs.

The UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator is a high-demand four month, immersive in-person program designed to leverage UCLA's resources to enable the success of promising startups. UCLA has a long history of fostering entrepreneurship studies and promoting entrepreneurs to think big and impactfully. The depth of the alumni network, resources, and diversity offered is second to none. The application process is extremely competitive and this mark's REITIUM's second partnership with a distinguished Accelerator program, the first being the Holt Xchange which REITIUM completed in November 2021.

"We're thrilled to have the founders from REITIUM joining the newest 2022 Accelerate cohort at the Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson. We are impressed by the strength of the company that they have built and look forward to working with their team to scale quickly" said Beatina Theopold, Senior Program Manager at the Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson.

REITIUM was co-founded in 2017 by Thomas Park, an award-winning realtor with over 17 years of experience who has sold over half a billion dollar's worth of real estate, Laura Fortey who brings over a decade of expertise in operations, internet marketing, brand building and growth strategy, serves as Chief Operations Officer and Michael Moll, REITIUM's Chief Technology Officer, a technology and community obsessed visionary who has implemented 3 successful start-ups over the last decade, one that landed him a deal on Dragon's Den with Arlene Dickinson.

"We are honoured to have been selected to take part in the prestigious UCLA Venture Accelerator. This is an exciting opportunity for us to be mentored by some of the best and brightest business and entrepreneurial minds in both LA and the US. We know this program will be of incredible value and help set us up for massive success as we expand and launch in the US market in 2022," says Thomas Park, Co-founder and CEO of REITIUM.

REITIUM is also the recipient of the prestigious "Best Innovation in Technology" award from both Startup Canada and Satoshi United out of Singapore. The team recently took part in the world's largest tech conference, Web Summit in Lisbon. REITIUM has processed $14M through its platform in 2021 and plans to expand into the US and globally in 2022.

About REITIUM

REITIUM is a real estate marketplace that simplifies the process of buying investment real estate starting with $100. Investors share the rental income and appreciation through fractional ownership. REITIUM's proprietary SaaS technology is a back-end management software that offers a digital solution to raise capital compliantly, manage investors, monitor and record real-time investment data, secured using IBM Hyperledger and is fully compliant with securities regulations.

About UCLA Venture Anderson Venture Accelerator

The UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator is uniquely designed for UCLA startups to thrive. Boasting the breadth of expertise offered by the nation's top public university and connections to the business and Anderson alumni community, the accelerator is where companies-in-residence succeed as a result of continuous co-working and networking. Centered in Los Angeles, our location allows our companies access to the fastest growing Venture Capital market. With immersive and experiential programming and advisors provided by UCLA Anderson's Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, these startups enjoy a steady stream of insights and support to promote performance beyond projections.

Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson (CNW Group/REITIUM Technologies Ltd.)

