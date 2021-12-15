Lakshmi Nagarajan, CFP® of Holistic Wealth Advisors Earns CFP® Designation

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic Wealth Advisors (HWA), a Clifton Park-based wealth management practice, is pleased to announce that financial advisor, Lakshmi Nagarajan has earned her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Lakshmi Nagarajan joined HWA in 2011 as a financial advisor, after a decade-long career at Genworth Financial Securities leading their Broker Dealer Operations team. She brought her passion for partnering with clients to provide the intelligent advice needed for holistic financial decisions, supporting clients' entire financial picture with plan-based, objective guidance.

"It's always an amazing experience as a leader to see our advisors flourish in their careers and serve clients with the holistic planning process we have become known for," said Stacy Clifford, President and Founder. "I couldn't be prouder of Lakshmi as she accomplished yet another goal. Earning the CFP® designation takes discipline, hard work, and commitment. I applaud her efforts and can't wait to support her as she applies her knowledge and experience to improve our clients' lives."

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP® Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP® Board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

Regarding her pursuit and attainment of the CFP® designation, Nagarajan noted, "People are busier than ever and need someone who can thoughtfully help them navigate their entire financial picture. Marrying financial planning, estate planning, taxes, retirement planning, risk management, and investment planning enables us to provide our clients with a holistic plan which allows them to be empowered and educated regarding their financial wellbeing. The CFP® designation, which focuses heavily on fiduciary responsibility, requires a deep dive into this subject matter, and allows me to serve clients in a more robust manner."

About Holistic Wealth Advisors

Holistic Wealth Advisors was Founded in 2002 by President, Stacy Clifford, who is a nationally recognized leader in the field of women's financial planning. Stacy and her team's message is simple…to empower women financially by assisting families and the women who lead them to make solid financial choices. She drives the message home to all her clients that there are lots of choices out there and Holistic Wealth Advisors takes the time to explain them simply, without the "financialese" that sometimes can be overwhelming in the industry.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA & SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered Investment Advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners and Holistic Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

