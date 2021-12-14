Solvvy's Conversational AI for Customer Support Recognized for High Performance and Fast ROI, Ranked First in Customer Relationships

Solvvy Named Industry Leader, #1 on Customer Relationship Index on G2 Solvvy's Conversational AI for Customer Support Recognized for High Performance and Fast ROI, Ranked First in Customer Relationships

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy , the leading conversational AI and automation solution for customer support, today announces its leadership placements on multiple G2 reports for the Winter of 2022. Solvvy was featured in 27 leader reports and grids and ranked highest in the categories of Customer Self-Service and Chatbots.

Solvvy logo - http://solvvy.com (PRNewsfoto/Solvvy)

"It's always an honor to be recognized as a Leader in your category on G2, but we're particularly honored to place number 1 on the Relationship Index, amongst so many of the leading companies in the customer support ecosystem," said Mahesh Ram, chief executive officer and co-founder of Solvvy. "The entire Solvvy team is obsessed with making our customers and their teams successful, so this is a wonderful acknowledgment of those efforts."

Solvvy received top accolades in the following areas:

No. 1 on the Relationship Index for Customer Self-Service. Solvvy ranked ahead of other CRM, chatbot, and automation providers in ease of doing business with a company, quality of support, and likelihood of customers to recommend.

No. 2 on the Results Index for Customer Self-Service thanks to high return on investment, ability to meet key requirements, and level of user adoption. Solvvy customers achieved positive ROI in less than half the time of the industry average.

Solvvy was named a Leader on the Customer Self-Service Grid® Report. Products shown on the Grid® for Customer Self-Service are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.

Solvvy was named a High Performer in the Chatbots Grid® Report. Products shown on the Grid® for Chatbots are ranked by customer satisfaction reviews and market presence.

Solvvy was named a Momentum Leader in the Customer Self-Service category, reflecting the company's continued growth and influence in the Customer Support ecosystem.

"Solvvy's Conversational AI for customer support provides fast, personalized help to customers while enabling huge gains in a support team's productivity," added Ram. "We also deliver ROI faster than others in the industry as evidenced by G2's Results Index. We are very proud of the results our customers are seeing and can't wait to bring better technology and deliver more value moving forward."

To read what customers have to say about Solvvy, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/solvvy/reviews .

About Solvvy

Solvvy is Conversational AI for customer support that delivers the modern, effortless experience consumers want. Our conversational AI and automation platform delivers fast, personalized resolutions for customers, improves agent productivity, and uncovers valuable insights that empower support leaders. Solvvy handles millions of customer conversations monthly for top brands such as HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio, and Ring, all of whom choose Solvvy as their digital teammate to deliver a 24/7, brand-boosting customer experience that also drives massive operational savings. Solvvy has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and is a 2022 Leader, Momentum Leader, and High Performer on G2 Crowd.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solvvy