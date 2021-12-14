RCI Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenues, Annual Revenues, and Cash Generation

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2021, and filed its Form 10-K.
4Q21 Highlights
FY21 Highlights
4Q21 and FY21 included non-cash impairments of $11.9 million and $13.6 million, respectively. While most clubs rebounded significantly throughout the year, the full year contribution from clubs in certain locations with more stringent COVID-19 restrictions did not recover as fast as previously projected.
Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We ended FY21 with record fourth quarter revenues, annual revenues, and cash generation. A special thanks to our teams for their outstanding performance managing COVID-19 restrictions, reopening challenges earlier in the year, the Delta variant, inflation, and labor issues in the fourth quarter. We're working full steam ahead on executing our plan for FY22. This includes improving the customer experience at our new club acquisitions, scouting for new clubs to buy, the recent opening of our new company-owned Bombshells Arlington, the upcoming opening of our franchisee-owned Bombshells San Antonio, developing new company-owned and franchised Bombshells locations, and launching our AdmireMe mobile friendly site."
Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET
- Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 484746
- Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/43856
- Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 43856
Meet Management Tonight at 6:00 PM ET
- Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs
- Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway
- RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5:00 PM ET today
4Q21 Segments
- Nightclubs: 4Q21 revenues of $40.3 million, operating margin of 16.1% (43.2% non-GAAP), and income from operations of $6.5 million ($17.4 million non-GAAP), with 36 clubs open the full quarter. Florida clubs did particularly well. Higher-margin service revenues continued to grow. GAAP results included the previously mentioned $11.9 million impairment and a $1.0 million gain on insurance. 4Q21 improved significantly compared to 4Q20 when 16 clubs were open the full quarter and 34 by quarter end, reflecting COVID restrictions. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, 4Q21 revenues increased 12% and income from operations increased 4% (58% non-GAAP).
- Bombshells: 4Q21 revenues of $14.4 million, operating margin of 20.8%, and income from operations of $3.0 million. All 10 locations were open the full quarter. This compares to 4Q20 revenues of $15.5 million, operating margin of 33.0%, and income from operations of $5.1 million, when sales benefitted from an unusually strong sports schedule and Bombshells being one of the few venues open in its markets. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, revenues increased 69% on 25% more units and operating margin expanded 11.9 percentage points.
4Q21 Consolidated (comparisons to 4Q20 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)
- Margin improvements in cost of goods sold (14.9% vs. 15.6%), salaries and wages (25.6% vs. 28.5%), and SG&A (27.6% vs. 41.0%) primarily reflected higher Nightclubs sales and cost-saving initiatives.
- Other charges of $11.9 million included the previously mentioned impairment and $1.0 million from settlement of lawsuits, partially offset by other gains of $1.0 million from insurance.
- Operating margin was 6.6% vs. 0.7%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.4% vs. 8.0%.
- Interest expense increased $0.5 million due to costs and charges related to the previously announced debt refinancing, but declined as a percentage of revenues, to 5.3% from 8.4%.
- Income taxes were a benefit of $1.6 million compared to an expense of $0.8 million. Both periods adjusted for the full year tax rate. 4Q21 also included $0.6 million benefit from a change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
- Debt was $125.2 million at 9/30/21 compared to $127.6 million at 6/30/21. This reflected scheduled paydowns and a $1.2 million paydown related to a sold property.
FY21 vs. FY20
- Total revenues increased 48% to $195.3 million, primarily due to a 55% increase in Nightclubs to $137.3 million and a 31% increase in Bombshells to a record $56.6 million.
- Compared to FY20, which was more severely affected by COVID-19 restrictions, most clubs opened to their full capacity and operating hours over the course of FY21, while Bombshells restaurants opened to their full capacity and operating hours as of the first half of March 2021.
- As a result, operating margin expanded to 19.7% from 2.1% of revenues. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the previously-mentioned $13.6 million impairment and other charges (gains), operating margin expanded to 26.7% from 10.5% of revenues.
Note
- As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted.
- All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized loss on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, (h) gain on debt extinguishment, (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (j) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 13.5%, 26.0%, and 15.5% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com
With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
Media & Investor Contacts
Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 23,960
43.6%
$ 13,795
47.9%
$ 86,685
44.4%
$ 59,080
44.6%
Sales of food and merchandise
10,906
19.9%
7,082
24.6%
41,111
21.1%
24,460
18.5%
Service revenues
17,019
31.0%
6,714
23.3%
55,461
28.4%
41,162
31.1%
Other
3,056
5.6%
1,195
4.2%
12,001
6.1%
7,625
5.8%
Total revenues
54,941
100.0%
28,786
100.0%
195,258
100.0%
132,327
100.0%
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
4,270
17.8%
2,271
16.5%
15,883
18.3%
11,097
18.8%
Food and merchandise sold
3,833
35.1%
2,167
30.6%
13,794
33.6%
8,141
33.3%
Service and other
70
0.3%
49
0.6%
374
0.6%
197
0.4%
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
8,173
14.9%
4,487
15.6%
30,051
15.4%
19,435
14.7%
Salaries and wages
14,071
25.6%
8,204
28.5%
50,627
25.9%
39,070
29.5%
Selling, general and administrative
15,141
27.6%
11,803
41.0%
54,608
28.0%
51,692
39.1%
Depreciation and amortization
2,041
3.7%
2,140
7.4%
8,238
4.2%
8,836
6.7%
Other charges (gains), net
11,898
21.7%
1,960
6.8%
13,186
6.8%
10,548
8.0%
Total operating expenses
51,324
93.4%
28,594
99.3%
156,710
80.3%
129,581
97.9%
Income from operations
3,617
6.6%
192
0.7%
38,548
19.7%
2,746
2.1%
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(2,913)
-5.3%
(2,408)
-8.4%
(9,992)
-5.1%
(9,811)
-7.4%
Interest income
59
0.1%
61
0.2%
253
0.1%
324
0.2%
Non-operating gains (losses), net
(26)
0.0%
39
0.1%
5,330
2.7%
(64)
0.0%
Income (loss) before income taxes
737
1.3%
(2,116)
-7.4%
34,139
17.5%
(6,805)
-5.1%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,551)
-2.8%
769
2.7%
3,989
2.0%
(493)
-0.4%
Net income (loss)
2,288
4.2%
(2,885)
-10.0%
30,150
15.4%
(6,312)
-4.8%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
12
0.0%
92
0.3%
186
0.1%
227
0.2%
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ 2,300
4.2%
$ (2,793)
-9.7%
$ 30,336
15.5%
$ (6,085)
-4.6%
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
$ 0.26
$ (0.31)
$ 3.37
$ (0.66)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,000
9,124
9,005
9,199
Dividends per share
$ 0.04
$ 0.03
$ 0.16
$ 0.14
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 2,300
$ (2,793)
$ 30,336
$ (6,085)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,551)
769
3,989
(493)
Interest expense, net
2,854
2,347
9,739
9,487
Settlement of lawsuits
1,069
100
1,349
174
Impairment of assets
11,940
1,423
13,612
10,615
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(67)
(16)
(522)
(661)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(5,329)
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
26
(39)
84
64
Loss (gain) on insurance
(1,044)
453
(1,253)
420
Depreciation and amortization
2,041
2,140
8,238
8,836
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 17,568
$ 4,384
$ 60,243
$ 22,357
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 2,300
$ (2,793)
$ 30,336
$ (6,085)
Amortization of intangibles
49
147
258
609
Settlement of lawsuits
1,069
100
1,349
174
Impairment of assets
11,940
1,423
13,612
10,615
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(67)
(16)
(522)
(661)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(5,329)
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
26
(39)
84
64
Loss (gain) on insurance
(1,044)
453
(1,253)
420
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
694
-
694
-
Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance
(632)
1,273
(632)
1,273
Net income tax effect
(143)
799
(1,845)
(1,700)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 14,192
$ 1,347
$ 36,752
$ 4,709
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,000
9,124
9,005
9,199
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.26
$ (0.31)
$ 3.37
$ (0.66)
Amortization of intangibles
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.07
Settlement of lawsuits
0.12
0.01
0.15
0.02
Impairment of assets
1.33
0.16
1.51
1.15
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.06)
(0.07)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(0.59)
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
0.00
(0.00)
0.01
0.01
Loss (gain) on insurance
(0.12)
0.05
(0.14)
0.05
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
0.08
-
0.08
-
Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance
(0.07)
0.14
(0.07)
0.14
Net income tax effect
(0.02)
0.09
(0.20)
(0.18)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.58
$ 0.15
$ 4.08
$ 0.51
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
Income (loss) from operations
$ 3,617
$ 192
$ 38,548
$ 2,746
Amortization of intangibles
49
147
258
609
Settlement of lawsuits
1,069
100
1,349
174
Impairment of assets
11,940
1,423
13,612
10,615
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(67)
(16)
(522)
(661)
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
57
-
57
-
Loss (gain) on insurance
(1,044)
453
(1,253)
420
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 15,621
$ 2,299
$ 52,049
$ 13,903
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
6.6%
0.7%
19.7%
2.1%
Amortization of intangibles
0.1%
0.5%
0.1%
0.5%
Settlement of lawsuits
1.9%
0.3%
0.7%
0.1%
Impairment of assets
21.7%
4.9%
7.0%
8.0%
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.3%
-0.5%
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Loss (gain) on insurance
-1.9%
1.6%
-0.6%
0.3%
Non-GAAP operating margin
28.4%
8.0%
26.7%
10.5%
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 9,774
$ 3,485
$ 41,991
$ 15,632
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
1,299
40
5,907
2,151
Free cash flow
$ 8,475
$ 3,445
$ 36,084
$ 13,481
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 40,333
$ 13,134
$ 137,348
$ 88,373
Bombshells
14,403
15,531
56,621
43,215
Other
205
121
1,289
739
$ 54,941
$ 28,786
$ 195,258
$ 132,327
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 6,502
$ 54
$ 43,815
$ 13,056
Bombshells
3,001
5,128
13,264
9,237
Other
(72)
(191)
35
(614)
General corporate
(5,814)
(4,799)
(18,566)
(18,933)
$ 3,617
$ 192
$ 38,548
$ 2,746
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 6,502
$ 3,001
$ (72)
$ (5,814)
$ 3,617
$ 54
$ 5,128
$ (191)
$ (4,799)
$ 192
Amortization of intangibles
46
3
-
-
49
48
4
96
-
148
Settlement of lawsuits
38
21
-
1,010
1,069
100
-
-
-
100
Impairment of assets
11,940
-
-
-
11,940
1,423
-
-
-
1,423
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
17
-
-
40
57
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(82)
16
-
(1)
(67)
(20)
-
-
3
(17)
Loss (gain) on insurance
(1,044)
-
-
-
(1,044)
453
-
-
-
453
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 17,417
$ 3,041
$ (72)
$ (4,765)
$ 15,621
$ 2,058
$ 5,132
$ (95)
$ (4,796)
$ 2,299
GAAP operating margin
16.1%
20.8%
-35.1%
-10.6%
6.6%
0.4%
33.0%
-157.9%
-16.7%
0.7%
Non-GAAP operating margin
43.2%
21.1%
-35.1%
-8.7%
28.4%
15.7%
33.0%
-78.5%
-16.7%
8.0%
For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021
For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 43,815
$ 13,264
$ 35
$ (18,566)
$ 38,548
$ 13,056
$ 9,237
$ (614)
$ (18,933)
$ 2,746
Amortization of intangibles
187
14
57
-
258
211
15
383
-
609
Settlement of lawsuits
275
59
5
1,010
1,349
174
-
-
-
174
Impairment of assets
13,612
-
-
-
13,612
10,370
245
-
-
10,615
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
17
-
-
40
57
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(580)
72
-
(14)
(522)
(639)
16
-
(38)
(661)
Loss (gain) on insurance
(1,209)
-
-
(44)
(1,253)
433
-
-
(13)
420
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 56,117
$ 13,409
$ 97
$ (17,574)
$ 52,049
$ 23,605
$ 9,513
$ (231)
$ (18,984)
$ 13,903
GAAP operating margin
31.9%
23.4%
2.7%
-9.5%
19.7%
14.8%
21.4%
-83.1%
-14.3%
2.1%
Non-GAAP operating margin
40.9%
23.7%
7.5%
-9.0%
26.7%
26.7%
22.0%
-31.3%
-14.3%
10.5%
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$ 2,288
$ (2,885)
$ 30,150
$ (6,312)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,041
2,140
8,238
8,836
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(823)
249
(1,253)
(1,268)
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(88)
(28)
(714)
(777)
Impairment of assets
11,940
1,423
13,612
10,615
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
26
(39)
84
64
Amortization and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs
151
42
311
236
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(5,298)
-
Noncash lease expense
447
416
1,729
1,660
Loss (gain) on insurance
(1,043)
629
(1,337)
596
Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable
(58)
107
(80)
602
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,078)
(241)
(769)
(294)
Inventories
(180)
255
(287)
226
Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets
1,774
(3,309)
4,120
1,633
Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities
(1,623)
4,726
(6,515)
(185)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,774
3,485
41,991
15,632
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
2,202
180
5,415
2,221
Proceeds from insurance
858
-
1,152
945
Proceeds from notes receivable
35
21
130
1,576
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(2,723)
(171)
(13,511)
(5,736)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
372
30
(6,814)
(994)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
36,314
-
38,490
6,503
Payments on debt obligations
(38,333)
(1,343)
(49,178)
(8,832)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
(996)
(1,794)
(9,484)
Payment of dividends
(360)
(366)
(1,440)
(1,286)
Payment of loan origination costs
(1,174)
-
(1,174)
-
Distribution to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
(31)
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,553)
(2,705)
(15,096)
(13,130)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
6,593
810
20,081
1,508
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
29,093
14,795
15,605
14,097
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 35,686
$ 15,605
$ 35,686
$ 15,605
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 35,686
$ 15,605
Accounts receivable, net
7,570
6,767
Current portion of notes receivable
220
201
Inventories
2,659
2,372
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,928
6,488
Assets held for sale
4,887
-
Total current assets
52,950
31,433
Property and equipment, net
175,952
181,383
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
24,308
25,546
Notes receivable, net of current portion
2,839
2,908
Goodwill
39,379
45,686
Intangibles, net
67,824
73,077
Other assets
1,367
900
Total assets
$ 364,619
$ 360,933
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 4,408
$ 4,799
Accrued liabilities
10,403
14,573
Current portion of long-term debt, net
6,434
16,304
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,780
1,628
Total current liabilities
23,025
37,304
Deferred tax liability, net
19,137
20,390
Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
118,734
125,131
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
24,150
25,439
Other long-term liabilities
350
362
Total liabilities
185,396
208,626
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
90
91
Additional paid-in capital
50,040
51,833
Retained earnings
129,693
100,797
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
179,823
152,721
Noncontrolling interests
(600)
(414)
Total equity
179,223
152,307
Total liabilities and equity
$ 364,619
$ 360,933
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.