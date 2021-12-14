The Luxury Collection Announces New Global Explorer Caroline de Maigret

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces Caroline de Maigret as the brand's newest Global Explorer. In her role as a brand ambassador, de Maigret has collaborated with The Luxury Collection to produce A Night in Seville and the Morning After -- a guide to her favorite places to stay, dine and discover published by Assouline. The book will also be accompanied by a digital series of city guides spotlighting Paris, Venice and Athens – all curated with favorite discoveries from de Maigret's travels. A Night in Seville and the Morning After and the city guide series will launch this December in celebration of the opening of Hotel Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid – the portfolio's just-opened property in the heart of the city's exclusive Chamberí area in December 2021.

Caroline de Maigret

The Luxury Collection's Global Explorer program celebrates the vibrancy of the world's most enchanting destinations through the eyes of leading cultural voices. Representing a broad selection of creative endeavors, these personalities are united by a deep understanding of world cultures, while identifying travel experiences in their own personal way. Born in France, Caroline de Maigret has traveled the globe gracing the world's stage from Milan to London to New York as a model, producer and fashion icon.

"Travel for me goes hand in hand with exploration and discovery. When on the road, meeting new people, finding a cool bar on the corner, a small exhibition with local treasures or the perfect hotel makes me feel so happy and alive," said Caroline de Maigret. "I am thrilled to be able to collaborate with The Luxury Collection – a brand that I look to as a home away from home always in harmony with its setting – to share some of my favorite places in Seville and around the world."

A Night in Seville and the Morning After is the ultimate guide to the perfect day in Seville as told by Caroline de Maigret. Published by Assouline and featuring 65 pages of beautiful photography and playful illustrations, de Maigret takes you from checking in at Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seville to sightseeing at Catedral de Sevilla, lunch at El Pintón, hat shopping at Maquedano into a night on the town starting at Alameda de Hércules. Featuring four sections, the book is divided between de Maigret's favorite restaurants, drinks, shopping and sights. As an added layer to the collaboration, de Maigret has also created a series of digital guides – Paris, Venice, Athens – that will launch with the pocket-sized book this December.

"We are delighted to welcome Caroline de Maigret as our latest Global Explorer. Her passionate curiosity and zest for discovery perfectly captures the spirit of The Luxury Collection brand as we all look to engage our passions and embark on a quest for fulfillment through travel," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "We are excited to collaborate with her on a beautiful book and digital series to celebrate our captivating portfolio in some of Europe's most compelling destinations."

Celebrating the latest addition to the brand's portfolio in Europe, the guide and digital series will debut around the opening of Hotel Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid. Located in the exclusive Chamberí neighborhood, the 49-room boutique property is made up of three buildings inspired by Parisian palaces of the 19th century and a magnificent garden, all which served as the former residence of the Duke of Santo Mauro.

Caroline de Maigret will join the celebrated group of Luxury Collection Global Ambassadors who bring the portfolio to life for international travelers. The brand recently debuted the launch of its third collaboration with Global Explorer Margherita Maccapani Missoni – a limited-edition scarf inspired by her travels with The Luxury Collection in India—and a homeware line from Mercedes Salazar inspired by a visit to North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles. The Luxury Collection is dedicated to helping travelers from all over the world to embark on extraordinary journeys and one-of-a-kind experiences.

A Night in Seville and the Morning After by Caroline de Maigret will launch in December 2021 and will be available for purchase on www.luxurycollectionstore.com for $40 USD. The digital city guide series will be available at www.theluxurycollection.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy ®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.