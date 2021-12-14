Coastal Medical Transportation Services and Cape Cod CPR Partner to Combat EMS Shortage

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing demands being placed on the entire healthcare system throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Coastal Medical Transportation Services (CMTS) , a medical transportation company providing the highest quality of care with compassion, dignity and respect for all customers and patients, has expanded its existing partnership with Cape Cod CPR , a leading provider of emergency medical education, to ensure that the Cape Cod community has access to best-in-class clinicians.

Coastal Medical Transportation Services

The organizations have collaborated to offer the best initial education and credentialing required for EMS employment on Cape Cod and the South Shore of Massachusetts. The two local companies have joined forces to attract much-needed talent to the EMS space and provide the latest medical equipment and devices to ensure CMTS' EMTs and paramedics are successful in their mission and can facilitate the best possible patient outcomes.

"Now more than ever, it is critical to attract and train new EMTs and paramedics," said Alexandre Theoharidis, president and CEO, Coastal Medical Transportation Services. "We are grateful to offer these opportunities right here on Cape Cod, and we are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Cape Cod CPR to ensure our employees receive the best training possible as we expand our team's reach and create long-term emergency medical service careers on the Cape and Islands."

Over the last six years, CMTS and Cape Cod CPR have worked together to provide exceptional initial EMS training and continued clinical education. To address the current demand for EMS personnel, CMTS is sponsoring new students who are interested in entering the EMS field to attend Cape Cod CPR's classes. Cape Cod CPR trains over 3,000 students each year at its 4,000 square-foot facility, which includes six state-of-the-art simulation labs and a Mobile Medical Simulation Unit/Training Ambulance. Students who are unsure about where to start can join CMTS' transit division and learn more about the field while working and earning money.

"By collaborating with the CMTS team, we are able to provide our students with immediate access to rewarding career paths," said Matt Regan, president and program director, Cape Cod CPR. "We are proud to work alongside CMTS to strengthen the EMS industry on the Cape."

CMTS is committed to upholding a modern, family-oriented company culture and pays industry-leading salaries and wages for both novice and well-experienced EMTs and paramedics, which are comparable or above municipal wages.

CMTS and Cape Cod CPR have reaffirmed their dedication to the Cape Cod and islands communities by offering incentives such as paying for EMT and/or paramedic school for employees or new hires interested in excelling in their career, tuition reimbursement for newly certified EMTs and paramedics that join the CMTS team, hiring bonuses, nighttime differential and weekend differential pay, 401k with 5% match and shift pick up bonuses.

About Coastal Medical Transportation Services

Founded in 2013, Coastal Medical Transportation Services is a 24/7 non-emergency transportation service serving health care institutions and patients across New England. CMTS provides a wide variety of services from Advanced Life Support to wheelchair and walk-on transportation to and from any desired destination or event, for both medical and non-medical appointments. CMTS provides clinically superior care and utilizes the latest technology available in the Emergency Medical Services industry.

CMTS is owned, operated and managed by local medical and business professionals, each of whom takes great pride in serving and giving back to their community. For more information, visit http://cmtsma.com .

