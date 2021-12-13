Mobilum Technologies Signs Agreement To Integrate Off-Ramp Services Into The Ledger Live Platform, Gateway For Digital Assets & Web3

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce the signed agreement to integrate into Ledger Live Platform, gateway for digital assets & web3.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.)

Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger develops a variety of products and services to enable individuals and companies to securely buy, store, swap, grow and manage crypto assets – including the Ledger hardware wallets line with more than 4 millions units already sold in 180 countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mobilum will integrate its gift card off-ramp widget directly into the Ledger app.

Mobilum CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki commented, "We are thrilled to integrate our off-ramp solution into Ledger, one of the largest hardware wallet ecosystems in the world. By offering our gift card solution, Ledger's users will have more options to convert their crypto back into fiat."

Through this partnership with Phaze and Mobilum, Ledger Live customers will be able to make the most of their crypto. Thanks to Phaze, all Ledger customers will be able to issue digital gift cards, digital cash cards or digital prepaid mobile top-ups with over 2,000 brands and 500 mobile carriers.

Full integration into Ledger is expected Q4 2021.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B), a technology-driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum also provides market making services leveraging the Company's proprietary algorithmic trading platform to increase liquidity for exchanges. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland, and Estonia. For further information please visit Mobilum.com.

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and Web3. Over 15% of the world's crypto assets are secured through Ledger Nanos. Headquartered in Paris and Vierzon, with offices in London, New-York and Singapore, Ledger has a team of more than 500 professionals developing a variety of products and services to enable individuals and companies to securely buy, store, swap, grow and manage crypto assets – including the Ledger hardware wallets line with more than 4 millions units already sold in 180 countries.

Ledger combines a hardware wallet: Nano S or Nano X and the Ledger Live app to offer consumers the easiest way to start their crypto journey while maintaining full control over their digital assets. With its ease of use, Ledger allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment, with additional education provided by its Ledger Academy. In addition to consumer products, Ledger has also developed Ledger Enterprise Solutions, a digital asset custody and security solution for institutional investors and financial players. www.ledger.com

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Related Links https://mobilum.com https://ledger.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.