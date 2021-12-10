Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering in a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Friday, December 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol "HAIAU." Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "HAIA" and "HAIAW," respectively.

The Company is sponsored by Healthcare AI Acquisition, LLC, an affiliate of Stanley Capital. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, it intends to focus its search on businesses in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, specifically companies within the e-Clinical, Healthcare Information Technology or Outsourced Pharmaceutical Services industries with high AI readiness and technological transformation potential.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Jefferies LLC are serving as book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at a price of $10.00 per unit to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the securities of the Company has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") on December 9, 2021. The initial public offering is expected to close on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

