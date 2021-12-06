Stagwell (STGW) Elevates Senior Leadership to Accelerate Growth and Support Global Expansion

Expanded senior leadership roster will enhance global capabilities across new business and strategic growth, marketing communications, and integrated client solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced several senior appointments that will help position the Company for accelerated global growth and talent acquisition as it enters 2022.

Stagwell promotes four to key leadership positions.

Key appointments include:

Robyn Freye has been named SVP, Chief Growth Officer, North America to lead strategic growth initiatives for the North America market and build a robust client growth strategy across network. At Stagwell, Freye has been instrumental in attracting key client engagements to the global roster, including Google, Uber and Expedia. Freye held prior roles at The Burnett Collective, where she served as a VP focused on agency search and review, global consolidation, and operational enhancement for multinational brands; and at R/GA as Vice President and Managing Director, overseeing growth marketing efforts and key multinational accounts for multiple U.S. offices.





Alexis Williams has been named SVP, Chief Brand Officer , North America and will lead brand marketing efforts collaborating with Stagwell's global and growth teams. Williams was instrumental in the development of Stagwell Inc.'s brand amid the combination of MDC Partners Inc. and Stagwell Marketing Group LLC. and serves as an advisor to key network communications clients. Prior to her tenure at Stagwell, Williams held several executive roles at Politico overseeing marketing communications and the erection of Politico's strategic events division, and served as the Global Head of Women Rule, a membership program that convenes women in positions of leadership quarterly for idea-sharing, networking, and more.





Nate Napier has been named SVP, Global Solutions, responsible for building integrated teams and working models that harness the collective marketing expertise of Stagwell's portfolio agencies in service of connected, scalable solutions for global clients. During his tenure at Stagwell, Napier has been key to the creation of a central client relationship management team that serves key global accounts. Prior to joining Stagwell, Napier spent his career on the client-side leading integrated brand building and implementing modern agile marketing strategies for several Fortune 100 organizations including Intuit and Procter & Gamble.





Amy Mayurnik has been tapped for the role of SVP, Global Recruitment, where she will lead and expand the network's central recruitment team in support of the growth underway across Stagwell's portfolio of companies. One of Stagwell's longest-serving employees with over a decade of experience in the network, Mayurnik has been instrumental in developing a global talent pipeline of over 250,000 leading creative, digital and technology-focused experts. Joining Mayurnik on the team – and doubling the size of Stagwell's central recruitment arm -- are Shane McEwen , Mariana Bustamante , and Doris Jones , with additional hires planned throughout 2022. Prior to Stagwell, Mayurnik was employed at Deloitte.

"We have high hopes for Stagwell in 2022 and are making incredible progress in assembling the right team of collaborative leaders to bring our vision for transformative marketing to life," said Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Each of these employees has demonstrated exceptional judgement, agility in the face of disruption, and a commitment to Stagwell's collaborative approach to global services."

In addition to hiring over 1,000 employees across its portfolio in recent months, Stagwell has made several key appointments since its launch in August 2021 to round out the Company's roster of executive leadership. In addition to the aforementioned talent, Stagwell has hired Stephanie Howley as Chief People Officer; tapped former Harris Poll executive Merrill Raman to lead technology and IT across Stagwell as Chief Technology Officer; and promoted Randy Duax to the role of Managing Director, Asia-Pacific to further accommodate the network's rapid global expansion.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Beth Sidhu

beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

202-423-4414

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.