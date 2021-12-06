Omni New York LLC Celebrates Completion Of Archer Green, A 100% Affordable Housing And Mixed-Use Development In Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni New York LLC, the full-service real estate company with a focus on developing quality affordable housing for underserved communities in the tri-state area, celebrates the completion of Archer Green in Jamaica, Queens.

Omni New York, elected officials, and community stakeholders celebrate the completion of Archer Green in Jamaica, Queens. Image courtesy of Dominique Sindayiganza and Omni New York.

The transformational project, located at 92-23 168th Street, delivers 387 units of 100% affordable housing, approximately 15,000 square feet of community facility space, and 70,000 square feet of retail and commercial space to the center of downtown Jamaica. The development will be home to ALDI, a cost-competitive grocery store that will bring high-quality fresh food and produce to the tenants and neighborhood.

The residential building includes a variety of amenities such as a fitness room, outdoor terrace, community lounge, children's playroom, media and coworking space, package lockers, and bike storage. The building will also achieve LEED Gold status and incorporate several green technologies that will improve building operations and increase resiliency, including a state-of-the-art battery energy storage system that can provide back-up power in the event of a black out, solar panels, a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) system that generates electricity and captures heat that would otherwise be wasted, electric vehicle charging stations, and energy efficient appliances and fixtures.

Archer Green was made possible through joint efforts of Omni New York, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Housing Development Corporation (HDC), and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). The project was originally borne out of the Jamaica NOW Action Plan, a $153 million revitalization effort established by the de Blasio administration.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of the 100% affordable housing and mixed-use development that is Archer Green," said Eugene Schneur, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Omni New York LLC. "We want to thank all of the partners and local officials that helped make this project possible, as this new development is bringing much needed affordable housing and economic investment to the city. We are honored to have been part of these efforts."

"Omni's primary mission is to deliver quality housing, at affordable rates, for communities in need of economic investment," says Maurice "Mo" Vaughn, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Omni New York LLC. "Archer Green goes above and beyond to provide the best-in-class living amenities and will serve as a catalyst to investment and financial stimulus to Jamaica. We're thrilled to be a part of this community movement."

Omni New York acquires, rehabilitates, builds and manages quality affordable housing throughout the United States. Omni also partners with local community and neighborhood organizations to provide vital social services including after school programs for children, skills training seminars and adult education classes.

Omni New York LLC is a full-service real estate development company founded in 2004 with a vision to bring quality, well-managed affordable housing to historically underserved communities.

Omni revitalizes communities not just by providing quality affordable, environmentally-friendly housing, but also by working to strengthen the social fabric of the neighborhoods it serves through its partnerships with non-profit social service organizations.

Since 2004, Omni has owned and managed over 17,000 units of affordable housing in eleven states.

