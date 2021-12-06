(LCID) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Lucid Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) ("Lucid Group" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On December 3, 2021, Lucid Group received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC. The Company stated that "the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements."

Following this news, Lucid Group stock was trading down over 17% in pre-market trading on December 6, 2021.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Lucid Group shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

