Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with FiscalNote

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DSAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Duddell Street"), today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Duddell Street and FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights.

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about FiscalNote and the proposed business combination with Duddell Street.

Completion of the proposed business combination, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022, is subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, the approval of the proposed business combination by Duddell Street's shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. Duddell Street's Class A ordinary shares are currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "DSAC." Upon completion of the proposed business combination, FiscalNote's Class A common stock is expected to be publicly listed under the ticker symbol "NOTE."

"We remain excited about the pending business combination with FiscalNote and look forward to working with its talented team to accelerate organic and inorganic growth opportunities," said Manoj Jain, CEO of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Maso Capital. "We are pleased to see not only the closing of FrontierView as FiscalNote continues to execute strategically attractive and value accretive M&A, but also that FiscalNote remains on track to exit 2021 at a revenue run-rate in-line with the projections and the M&A goals set out in the business combination."

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a leading global technology provider of legal and policy data and insights. By combining AI capabilities, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity.

Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp . was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Duddell Street is sponsored by Hong Kong-based hedge fund Maso Capital. Since inception, Maso Capital has invested in more than one thousand companies and situations across multiple sectors and geographies. Leveraging its stature and reputation in Hong Kong and its experienced investment team, Maso Capital has had investments in a number of TMT, healthcare, fintech and consumer companies in the region. For more information, please visit DSAC.co.

