Attorney Brent Coon Files More Than 1,500 Cases On Behalf Of Victims Of Travis Scott Astroworld Music Festival Tragedy Claims Total In Excess Of $10 Billion Dollars

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Brent Coon, founder of Brent Coon & Associates, announced today that his firm has filed more than 1,500 cases on behalf of victims of the Travis Scott Astroworld Music Festival tragedy, more than doubling the total amount of cases filed by all firms against Scott and other defendants. He has made a written demand of $10 billion dollars for resolution of all cases. Coon's firm currently represents 1,547 concert goers, more than any other firm involved with the case to date. The firm was out early in the litigation, inspecting the concert site, filing various preservation orders with the Court and municipal agencies involved, and retaining world renowned experts in crowd control. Coon immediately organized all the plaintiff law firms with bi-weekly zoom meetings and he has filed a request with the Harris County District Court system in Houston to consolidate all cases involved into one courtroom to provide for more efficient management of the docket on behalf of all claimants. A hearing is scheduled for December 13, 2021.

Coon has been at the forefront of dozens of these tragic mass torts over the decades, including serving as lead plaintiff counsel on the BP Texas City explosion in 2007, which killed 15 and injured over a thousand other workers and he is presently serving as co-lead counsel for all plaintiffs on the TPC refinery explosion and the ITC terminal fires.

"In addition to litigating high profile mass tragedies all over the county the last 35 years, I also have run a concert promotion company for over 20 years and am very familiar with how you are supposed to plan these events. What happened at Astroworld was an unconscionable tragedy and it is important that justice is served for all those impacted. I believe our firm is best suited to help lead this case, not only because of the number of victims who have selected our firm to represent them in this action, but due the fact that we possess the extensive legal experience as demonstrated by our lead counsel work on many plant explosions, product recalls and other mass tort actions," explained, Brent Coon, founder Brent Coon & Associates.

As a part of the firm's work on behalf of families, Brent Coon & Associates will be demanding legislative action to include crowd control planning specialists to certify events, mandated training programs for event preparation and criminal liability for any wrongdoing. Mr. Coon is working directly with Dr. G. Keith Still, the world- renowned crowd surge and stampede expert, who will serve as part of the legal team and provide advice on the steps public officials should take to ensure that what happened at Astroworld never happens again. Dr. Still will also be serving in an advisory and consulting role to governmental investigative panels looking into the tragedy, including the State of Texas Task Force on Concert Safety Panel announced by Governor Abbott.

"We will roll over every rock in this matter. Everyone associated with these types of events has the power to halt conduct that is resulting in injury to attendees. It has been terribly disappointing that some defendants have already gone public misstating and down-playing their responsibilities that attach to events such as this. Anyone involved can at least temporarily stop an event when safety becomes a serious issue. The fact that not a single company or individual involved in this incident EVER made an effort to do so here, when it was readily apparent things were out of hand, is shameful. Trying to publicly dodge culpability is irresponsible and inconsistent with what really goes on behind the scenes in these events. I know. I run them and I have had to stop one, and did so before anyone got hurt. It's part of the job," explained Coon.

About Brent Coon & Associates

Founded in 2001 by Brent Coon, Coon & Associates specializes in complex, multi-party trial law. With offices and legal associations throughout Texas and the nation, Brent Coon & Associates has won hundreds of major jury awards and settlements against industry leaders in the petrochemical, transportation, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries. As a triple board-certified trial specialist, Coon is also designated counsel to numerous unions, including the United Steel Workers, BMWED, TMPA and others, and has received almost every accolade for demonstrating superior legal and technical skills in the judicial arena.

