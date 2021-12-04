2022 Fat Tuesday Event Helps Three Local Agencies Feed Our Communities\Homeless Children

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children always brings a great number of people and excitement for this fabulous culinary experience, and this year will mark the 31st Year Anniversary Celebration. The event will again be live at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on March 1st, 2022. The proceeds from the Mardi Gras go to three area agencies that provide essential care to homeless women and children. They are Bethany House Services, Brighton Center's Homeward Bound and Welcome House, Inc. in Covington. Together these agencies serve more than 40,000 needy individuals in our community each year.

The Chairman, Royal Court and Grand Marshall prior to last year's parade. Pictured from left: Gordon Snyder, Scott Sloan, Sheila Gray and Giovani Bernard.

Pat O'Callaghan, Chairman of the event, said, "It is imperative that we as a region come together again to support this fundraiser which has raised more than $2.16M for homeless children. "When we hear that Cincinnati ranks 2nd in the nation with the number of homeless children", O'Callaghan said, "what more do we need to say about the importance of another successful Mardi Gras that has been known to feed so many of our area's homeless children throughout each year."

The Mardi Gras poster contest entries were on display during the recent Mardi Gras Sponsorship Kick-Off Event. During this event, companies and other attendees purchased sponsorships for the upcoming March event. Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell is the presenting sponsor for the 10th consecutive year. The event led by our Queen, Shelia Gray of Local 12, our King, Scott Sloan of 700 WLW, and our Emcees Tiffany Potter and Jon Jon Curl of Kiss 107.1, helped kick off the 2022 event by raising $52,000 in sponsorships for the March 1st, 2022, event. Also, during this exclusive event, the attendees voted on the winning poster to be used for advertising. The entries were submitted by two local artists with the winning design soon to be displayed in hundreds of restaurant locations, and various Wyler Automotive Groups around the tri-state to promote ticket sales. This year's winner is Hannah Thiessen from Taylor Mill.

Don Paparella, General Manager for Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell stated "I am here tonight to support this wonderful fundraiser for a very worthy cause. With me tonight is my wife and 4-year-old daughter and when you hear about the homelessness in our community, I appreciate how fortunate our family is and therefore able to give back to our community for this worthwhile cause."

Mardi Gras features more than 50 booths of fantastic food and beverages furnished by the members of the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association. A highlight of the upcoming celebration is a Royal Court parade featuring former Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Giovani Bernard as Grand Marshal, Scott Sloan and Sheila Gray as King and Queen, complete with the Kentucky 2021 class AA championship Beechwood Marching Band and a float. Live and silent auctions offer a remarkable selection of items with amazing values. In addition, the event includes live music by Tickled Pink.

The March 1st, Fat Tuesday event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. VIP tickets are also available for purchase for early entry at 5:30pm. What a great gift to give this holiday season and help our area hungry too. Act fast as this popular annual event may sell out. For more information on how you can help call 859-291-NKRA (6572) or check us out at www.mardigras2022.org.

