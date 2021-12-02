Sanderson Farms Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022

LAUREL, Miss., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson Farms, Inc. has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022. This prestigious list is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The complete list of the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading company in corporate responsibility, not only by Newsweek, but also by consumers nationwide," said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. "Our strong record of sustainability is another way we care for the community and the world around us," said Sanderson.

The third annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies was selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of over 11,000 United States residents. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

Last year, the annual list recognized 399 notable companies and brands such as HP, Microsoft, General Mills, Whirlpool, General Motors and many more. The inclusion of Sanderson Farms on the 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies marks the first year the company has made the coveted ranking amongst the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S.

"Helping our communities succeed has been at the core of our corporate culture since Sanderson Farms was founded," said Sanderson. "We have a responsibility to our investors, business partners, customers, employees and other constituents to operate responsibly and with total integrity."

Over the last 75 years, Sanderson Farms has met our responsibility to create long-term value for our shareholders through our strategy of internal growth, conservative financial management and a relentless focus on operational efficiency. A key part of our strategic plan has always been an emphasis on our environmental and social responsibilities, and our commitment to constituents other than our shareholders. To learn more about Sanderson Farms' commitment to corporate responsibility and the work we've accomplished to date, read our 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing approximately 17,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 different communities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do, not only where products are concerned, but companywide, as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

