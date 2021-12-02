Miral officially opens Yas Bay Waterfront and welcomes visitors with an exciting line-up of entertainment and events

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officially opened yesterday, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's leading waterfront destination, welcomed visitors to the capital's newest hotspot. Developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of magnetic experiences, Yas Bay Waterfront offers world-class day-to-night dining, internationally acclaimed entertainment and premier leisure experiences.

The waterfront destination opened with an exhilarating line-up of entertainment and events that coincided with the UAE's National Day weekend and until year end, visitors can expect exhilarant activations and performances around the clock.

Yas Bay Waterfront brings a wide array of international concepts and a dynamic mix of licensed restaurants and lounges as well as cafés. The vibrant destination features Pier71, a three-kilometre boardwalk and Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest live entertainment venue and five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Gurjit Singh, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said: "We are delighted to see visitors enjoy all that Yas Bay Waterfront has to offer. The waterfront is a key component of Yas Island, enforcing the island's position as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. This milestone is a testament to Miral's successful track record in developing award-winning attractions and mixed-use projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

The waterfront rolled out an all-UAE themed parade with an Emirati Flag performance, Emirati marching drummers and Ayallah dancers. Visitors enjoyed a thrilling line-up of entertainment including fireworks, light shows, LED Butterflies and Poi dancers, marching drummers and giant puppet dancers.

The waterfront will serve up mouth-watering cuisine from every corner of the world. Located at Pier71 is Paradiso, the brainchild of renowned restaurateur Nicole Rubi and Michelin-star Chef Pierre Gagnaire, blending Mediterranean cuisine with the French Riviera. Asian-inspired fare will feature with Japanese street food at Akiba Dori and the fusion flavours at Asia Asia. Satisfying meat-lovers, Hunter and Barrel will make its first appearance in Abu Dhabi.

For visitors looking for an electric night out, the Trio-Buddha Bar lounges, Siddartha, Bushra and Zeera open in Pier71 and Lock, Stock & Barrel (LSB) located at the boardwalk. Finally, making the first appearance outside its home country is the Ibiza-import beach club, Café del Mar, featuring a summer-fresh menu and infinity pool.

Additionally, homegrown concepts from Dubai, The Lighthouse and Drop Coffee, will offer menus of seasonal foods in addition to specialty coffee. The waterfront will soon welcome a wider group of F&B outlets soon that will include La Carnita, Emmy Squared Pizza, Daikan Izakaya, Pop City and more!

Yas Bay Waterfront is five minutes away from Yas Island's award-winning attractions and experiences, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi.

