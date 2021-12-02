medi® celebrates 70-year anniversary

WHITSETT, N.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device manufacturer medi® celebrates 70 years in the field of medical compression stockings, adjustable compression systems, supports, orthoses, compression garments and shoe insoles. A family-owned business at its core, medi uses these values to innovate and drive business forward, focusing on solutions that add value to its stakeholders. This is reflected in the company slogan, "I feel better," which is a statement of its commitment to customers, clinicians and patients to deliver upon their promises of unparalleled service, educational support and healthy outcomes in the clinical communities it serves.

Wolfgang Weihermüller laid the foundation for global success back in 1951 when he transported a knitting machine to Bayreuth, Germany with his cousin Günther Voigtmann. With their previous knowledge of stocking and corsetry production learned from a family business, they produced their first 'elastic stocking' and the rest is history.

"The courage that my father showed in transporting the machine over the border and his desire to question and revolutionize what was already established is still medi's credo today," says Dr. Michael Weihermüller, Chairman of the shareholders meeting. "Seeking out new business, always staying one step ahead of the competition and, above all, always thinking of the customer – that's what medi will continue to focus on over the coming decades."

About medi

medi is a medical products and technologies company focused on compression therapies for chronic medical conditions, athletic performance and fashion. The corporate headquarters is located in Bayreuth, Germany with manufacturing and administrative offices in Whitsett, NC. The company employs more than 2,400 people, has branch offices in 19 countries and exports product to more than 90 countries around the world.

