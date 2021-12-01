Valmet and Infor Continue Their Shared Journey to the Cloud Technology and automation leader in the paper, pulp and energy industries turns to the cloud to drive digital transformation

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Valmet, a leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, has chosen Infor CloudSuite for industrial manufacturers as a next step in the company's ERP-enabled business transformation, which was started together with Infor in 2016.

The target of the company's ERP renewal is to help drive a global, digital transformation of operations. The next step in the journey together with Infor CloudSuite will involve a sophisticated project to move more than 10,000 users to the cloud in over 30 countries.

As part of the project, all current on-premises functionalities will be moved to Infor´s multi-tenant cloud, using extensibility capabilities to meet Valmet's industry requirements while preserving the benefits of continuous upgrades. The solution will operate on Amazon Web Services (AWS), delivering global scale, performance, and security.

Valmet operations span manufacturing, construction, software, and services. The implementation of Infor CloudSuite will not only help retain knowledge across a wide variety of activities based on unified processes throughout these operations, but also will help deliver consistent reporting and "one set of numbers" to help accelerate and improve decision-making.

"The core objective for our original ERP renewal was to achieve operational excellence, execution and control over our complex project and contract management business," said Janne Puustinen, CIO of Valmet. "We are now set to digitally transform and exploit cloud technology to realize improvements in productivity and create a platform for long-term innovation, efficiency and growth. As a trusted partner with a relationship spanning more than two decades, Infor was a natural candidate for consideration. However, it was only Infor's current, deep commitment to our success, shown in the willingness to take responsibility for taking us to the cloud, which led us to choose them for this next phase."

"Building on the progress of our on-premises applications implementation in Valmet's current ERP program, Infor will now take Valmet to the cloud," said Joerg Jung, Infor executive vice-president and international general manager. "Valmet has realized that Infor will offer the kind of commitment that sees us bringing their industry-specific requirements into Infor CloudSuite through our extensibility capabilities. We will both help protect the company's existing ERP investment and support future growth."

About Valmet

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board, and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy. Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Learn more at www.valmet.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

