RoundTable Healthcare Partners Completes Sale of Revision Skincare and Goodier Cosmetics to Gryphon Investors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today that it has completed the previously-announced sale of Revision Skincare® and Goodier Cosmetics (collectively "Revision Goodier" or the "Company") to Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Revision Skincare®, one of the first brands in the United States to be recommended and sold by skincare professionals, is known for its ground-breaking, effective and scientifically proven formulations, changing the way clinical skincare results are achieved. Revision offers products that enable patients and consumers to achieve beautiful skin without ever compromising the skin's long-term health. The portfolio includes well-known franchises such as Nectifirm®, Intellishade®, D·E·J and Revox™.

Goodier Cosmetics is a leading topical CDMO with a long history of creating quality products with significant commercial success. Goodier is known for developing innovative formulations that utilize the latest ingredients and technologies, and offering a full turnkey experience, from concept to final packaging. Goodier's customers include high-growth emerging brands as well as established market-leading skincare brands.

"On behalf of RoundTable and our investors, I would like to thank the outstanding management team and dedicated employees of Revision Goodier for helping to create such a valuable business," said Pierre Frechette, Managing Partner of RoundTable and Chairman of Revision Goodier. "We believe that Gryphon will be an excellent partner for the Company and its employees and customers going forward."

Maria Carell, Chief Executive Officer of Revision Goodier, added, "RoundTable has been a tremendous partner for Revision Goodier since their initial acquisition of the Company in 2016. They have supported strategic investments in the Company to meaningfully accelerate our organic revenue and earnings growth. We now look forward to entering our next phase of growth with Gryphon."

Financo Raymond James acted as exclusive financial advisor to Revision Goodier, and Sidley Austin LLP acted as exclusive legal advisor to RoundTable in this transaction.

About RoundTable Healthcare Partners

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $3.45 billion in committed capital, including five equity funds totaling $2.85 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

View original content:

SOURCE RoundTable Healthcare Partners