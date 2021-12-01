Maple Leaf Foods Announces National Bacon Month in December to Celebrate One of Canada's Favourite Foods

New poll reveals nearly half (46%) of Canadians believe that bacon makes everything taste better and a quirky 7% enjoy peanut butter and bacon sandwiches

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods today declared December as National Bacon Month, a time to celebrate what Canadians have made clear in new polling: bacon is unquestionably one of Canada's favourite foods. The Canadian producer of top-quality natural pork bacon products released an array of sizzling new facts and statistics to mark the beginning of National Bacon Month and the leadup to National Bacon Day on December 30.

The results are in: Canadians are 'hog wild' over bacon!

Bacon's story dates back to 1500 B.C in China, where pork belly was first cured with salt to preserve it before refrigeration existed. Over time, bacon's legendary taste seized the global palate, spreading around the world to many cultures. Fast forward to modern day, and Canadians still cannot get enough of this versatile, delicious treat. A recent study commissioned by Maple Leaf Foods* reports that the majority of Canadians (61%) prefer regular bacon strips at mealtime and it was not surprising that, as Canucks, 20% of us love the sweet and salty combination of maple flavoured bacon best.

"Canadians' passion for bacon is unmistakable in our new poll results. In fact, 12% of Canadians think bacon should be our national food," said Janet Riley, Bacon Lover and Vice President of Communications at Maple Leaf Foods. "A single day seemed insufficient to celebrate all that bacon means to Canada, so we're expanding National Bacon Day into National Bacon Month."

Throughout December, Maple Leaf Foods encourages Canadians to celebrate various types of bacon in creative ways during holiday festivities, from classic bacon at breakfast to savoury bacon desserts.

Bacon makes food better

In exploring Canadians' bacon infatuation, the Bacon Month Survey revealed that to nearly half (46%) of Canadians, bacon makes everything taste better. This uniquely versatile meat is a staple on its own, prepared a variety of delicious ways. The majority (57%) of Canadians prefer to prepare their bacon on the stovetop, pan-fried. Another 30% like to enjoy it grilled or BBQd, and the results are nearly split between Canadians who prefer crispy bacon (42%) or a combination of a bit crispy and a bit soft (49%).

Looking beyond the breakfast table and deli counter, bacon is now being enjoyed across a wide variety of dishes, as an ingredient or pairing with both savoury and sweet food. When bacon-loving Canadians were asked about their palate preferences for bacon, many would consider traditional pairings, whether on a burger (82%) or on our national dish, poutine (39%). Tapping into more creative imagination, 21% of Canadians would consider using bacon as an ingredient in pancakes and 7% would even consider using it to make bacon butter.

To inspire your next bacon-infused dish, the Maple Leaf brand has a selection of recipes on its website for any day of the week – because you don't need a special occasion to enjoy bacon! Maple Leaf offers a variety of pork bacon products using only real, simple ingredients, including Original and 25% Less Salt, Ready Crisp Fully Cooked Natural Bacon Slices or Pieces, and Natural Back Bacon. For more information, visit: Maple Leaf Bacon.

*Statistics based on a study of 990 Meat-Eating Canadians who have eaten bacon in the past 6 months (June 2021-November 2021), created for Maple Leaf Foods and designed and programmed internally using Questionpro software. Sample provided by Delvinia Asking Canadians.

