GPS Insight Acquires FieldAware to Create a Comprehensive, Market-Leading Fleet Management, Field Services and Telematics Software Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight, a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet management software and complementary solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced the acquisition of FieldAware, the leader in made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service solutions. The acquisition advances field services and fleet tracking capabilities for GPS Insight, allowing them to better serve customers of all sizes through a more robust and comprehensive digital platform with capabilities to achieve operational insights and cost savings.

"GPS Insight is thrilled to provide even better solutions for our customers through this partnership with FieldAware, while at the same time extending our competitive advantage across the field service and fleet management landscape," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO at GPS Insight. "We're committed to creating tools for businesses to operate with more efficiency," Fitzgerald adds, "and bringing together these two platforms will provide an unparalleled synergy to guarantee high-quality, reliable service that drives bottom-line profitability, while enabling our customers to deliver a superior end-to-end service experience for their customers."

The acquisition will better position GPS Insight to expand its field service solutions to meet the unique digital field service challenges of mid-market and enterprise service organizations across core industries, such as industrial and commercial equipment, solar and renewable energy, facility and property management, waste management, construction, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing, while ensuring fleet performance—along with driver safety and compliance—to a customer base of more than 250,000 vehicles combined.

"This is an exciting time for FieldAware to join forces with GPS Insight. This partnership moves FieldAware closer to realizing our vision of fully digitizing and automating a comprehensive, made-for-mobile field operations experience," said Steve Mason, COO at FieldAware. "Existing and new customers can expect to see benefits immediately as we take our solutions and innovation to a new level to expand the impact of all types of assets in the field."

"FieldAware's history of digital innovation has been transforming field service organizations since 2011," continued Fitzgerald. "By integrating their field-first service suite with the industry-leading telematics, video telematics, and field service management solutions from GPS Insight, we'll be able to complement each other's unique strengths and market positioning—expanding our go-to-market channels and cross-selling opportunities. This acquisition not only grows the GPS Insight product portfolio, but also reinforces our commitment to helping companies realize the promise of fully digital field operation transformation."

About GPS Insight:

GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab smart cameras, field service management, and compliance solutions.

About FieldAware:

FieldAware is a cutting-edge, cloud-based, mobile field service management hub, empowering companies to transform their field service with automated processes and streamlined operations. FieldAware is advancing field service with comprehensive solutions including optimized scheduling, dynamic and intelligent forms capture, robust reporting and analytics, AR, and IoT. FieldAware's flexible platform streamlines technician enablement and digitizes business processes while automating the collection and dissemination of field and back-office information. Combining our award-winning, easy to use/easy to adopt software with the industry's best implementation and support services, FieldAware provides rapid ROI, accelerating improvements in productivity, safety, compliance, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. Visit FieldAware.com.

