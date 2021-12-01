Fareportal Continues Travel Innovation with Enhanced Chatbot Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of chat platforms has transformed the customer relationship management landscape. Chat platforms are now ubiquitous and have made their way into the fabric of everyday life. The demand for chat-based communications tools to support customers has grown, and that trend skyrocketed exponentially during the pandemic – a time when travel companies struggled to address the sharp rise in customer support requests.

In response, Fareportal, the travel tech company powering online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel , went to work to enhance its existing chatbot service. The chatbot uses natural language understanding to mimic human conversation and is available 24/7. Customers can engage with the chatbot to search for flights, request help with their existing booking, and make changes to – or even cancel – their existing bookings quickly and easily. The chatbot can resolve most inquiries and when needed, complex cases that require human intervention are routed to the company's live agents.

Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, comments, "The number of travelers needing our assistance keeps growing, so we've fast tracked many innovations for CheapOair and OneTravel. Our commitment to customer service is unwavering, and we are very pleased to offer our customers an easy to use and efficient chatbot solution."

Due to the success of the chatbot's end-to-end solution that helps customers through the lifespan of their travel plans, the tool handles 7,000 chats daily, a 12-fold increase from January 2021, with a 55% containment rate for chats resolved by the bot and a 95% success rate in customers' intent identification. Further enhancements will be rolled out in the future as the demand for chatbot-based service grows and customer needs evolve.

