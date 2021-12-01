BioHiTech Global Receives Multi-Unit Food Waste Digester Order From Villanova University

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces that it has received an order for three Revolution Digesters in support of Villanova University's Dining Services' commitment to sustainability and toward protecting and preserving the environment, striving to reduce waste campus-wide, and utilizing renewable resources as much as possible in all its dining locations. Sustainable dining practices and waste reduction is stressed throughout Villanova's dining operations.

"BioHiTech continues to drive strong value for a growing array of higher education institutions in their sustainability and environmentally-responsible practices by enabling reductions in food waste, landfill diversion and carbon footprints. These institutions are recognizing and quantifying the value delivered by BioHiTech's Digester products and services. Villanova University is an exciting addition to our expanding vertical of educational institutions," said Anthony Fuller, CEO of BioHiTech.

As part of its efforts to expand awareness of sustainable waste management among future environmental leaders, BioHiTech is working with multiple institutions of higher learning to provide educational opportunities about waste management and new technologies to achieve sustainability goals.

In conjunction with BioHiTech, students from West Virginia University, Marshall University, University of Delaware, the University of Maryland, Shepherd University and Hagerstown Community College have observed our innovative sustainability technologies firsthand. Through site visits at our mechanical biological treatment plant in West Virginia and coursework, students are learning about aerobic food waste digestors and mechanical biological treatment of waste as tools for landfill diversion and the creation of sustainable alternative fuel.

"We have also created relationships with programs in higher education to enable students to actively participate in understanding waste management solutions. Similarly, these students can see the value of the BioHiTech technologies and want to be part of the early development of sustainable practices. Through BioHiTech's participation with these institutions, I have met some brilliant young minds and I believe that, collectively, we can achieve a stronger understanding of sustainability and technology in the waste sector. We are working collaboratively to create a foundation among these students, driving forward the goal of a cleaner environment and a solutions-oriented focus regarding impacting this critical issue," added Emily Dyson, BioHiTech's Vice President of Science, Research, and Development.

BioHiTech is committed to educating future leaders' understanding of sustainability and technology possibilities. Site tours and curriculum coordination with higher education institutions at BioHiTech are ongoing and customizable to curriculum needs.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses of all types as well as educational and governmental facilities to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

