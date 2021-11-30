Kajabi Re-Launches Kajabi University To Accelerate The Success of Entrepreneurs

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi, an industry-leading e-commerce platform empowering creators and digital entrepreneurs, today announced the revamp of Kajabi University. The University provides users with access to courses that will be instrumental in the creation and growth of their online businesses on the Kajabi platform.

With downloadable tools, expert instructions, and over 350 training videos to pick from, Kajabi University's free training courses are taught by top marketing professionals and industry experts and would ordinarily cost thousands of dollars to access independently. The courses cover a variety of categories and topics, ranging from Website and Products to Membership and Marketing while also covering Legal & Finances as well as List Building.

"Kajabi University aims to become the one-stop shop for our customers, allowing them to find the content they need when they need it and have it be applicable to where they are in their entrepreneurial journey," said Nicole Pyland, Director of Knowledge & Training for Kajabi.

Kajabi University is a curated, educational knowledge platform that enables customers to fill knowledge gaps and provide best practices, as well as particular techniques to expedite their journey to success. The courses include high-level business and marketing practices, guiding entrepreneurs through the most successful strategies based on real cases that can help them get their online business and brand launched and optimized.

Furthermore, the courses will feature some of the top names in the marketing, business, and entrepreneurial fields, such as Neil Patel (Search Engine Optimization), Oli Billson (Business Growth), Russ Henneberry (Content Marketing), Rachel Miller (Organic Social Media), Molly Pittman (Facebook Ads), and more to be confirmed before the end of 2021.

New York Times Best-selling Author and Co-Founder of Neil Patel Digital said "I'm very happy to be part of this great effort from Kajabi to empower knowledge entrepreneurs and creators with the business and marketing training necessary to actually succeed and be consistently awesome."

More expert content is on the horizon for FY22, providing students with opportunities to learn from industry pros to help them overcome any obstacles.

"Kajabi University's all new marketing training courses taught by marketing industry legends will empower our customers towards greater success -- this is just the beginning, adds Jimmy Huynh, Manager of Marketing Training.

Kajabi University has a new UI update that is simple to use and offers multiple searches and downloaded resource options. Closed captioning will be available in English for all Kajabi training sessions, with Spanish and additional languages on the way. To deliver a better user experience, Kajabi University features various courses, levels, and a catalog that is simple to browse, navigate, and join.

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is a leading all-in-one platform for knowledge entrepreneurs and creators to build, market, and sell educational content. With Kajabi's robust product features, users have a single ecosystem in which they can publish, market, and sell online courses, membership sites, communities, and other digital products. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and creators rely on Kajabi to build and manage their online businesses, and the company has helped these entrepreneurs generate over $2.5 billion in sales from over 50 million customers to date. Learn more at www.kajabi.com and follow @Kajabi on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

