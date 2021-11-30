Cribl Named 2021 AWS Rising Star ISV Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced that it has received the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Rising Star Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year Award. This award acknowledges Cribl as a top AWS Partner with a proven track record of exceptional performance and commitment to AWS customers.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl)

Announced at AWS re:Invent 2021, the AWS Rising Star ISV Partner of the Year Award recognizes Cribl's work to help customers take full advantage of the business benefits AWS has to offer and the positive results the company has driven for AWS Partner and sales teams. The award is a testament to Cribl's ability to successfully help customers migrate services to AWS, by allowing users to keep full fidelity data in AWS and connect disparate data streams to drive the most value.

"The cloud plays an immense role in enterprise operations today, which is why so many customers turn to AWS for its flexibility and reliability. Many organizations are now realizing that they need an observability solution to match," said Clint Sharp, Co-Founder and CEO of Cribl. "We're proud to work with AWS and are honored to receive this prestigious distinction. Our observability pipeline, Cribl LogStream, is ushering in an 'open ecosystem of data,' and in working with AWS, we hope to help businesses of all sizes leverage data to future-proof themselves."

An observability pipeline centralizes the forwarding of all machine data, sends it to the right destination and ensures it is shaped, enriched, and ready for analysis—or simply on standby for when it might be needed in the future. Cribl LogStream provides the simplicity, flexibility, and control to work with any tooling, reduce cost of implementation, and scale to deal with even the largest amounts of data – making it the perfect complement to AWS.

With Cribl, AWS allows customers to seamlessly migrate workloads to or within the cloud, route observability data from any source to any destination, replay Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) data ad hoc or on a schedule to any analytics tool, reduce CloudTrail log volume to lower costs and improve analysis, and aggregate VPC Flow logs into summary metrics.

About Cribl

Cribl is a company built to solve customer data challenges and enable customer choice. Our solutions deliver innovative and customizable controls to route observability data where it has the most value. Our solutions help slash costs, improve performance, and get the right data, to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time. Cribl helps you instrument everything, so you can analyze more and pay less. Join the dozens of early adopters, including leaders such as TransUnion and Autodesk, to take control and shape your data. Founded in 2017, Cribl is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community.

