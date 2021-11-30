BiondVax announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

JERUSALEM, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), which focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today published its third quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

Business Update

As recently announced, BiondVax signed a term sheet with the world-renowned Max Planck Society (MPG) and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), Germany , for a broad strategic collaboration for the creation of an innovative VHH-antibody (VHH-Ab) pipeline.

VHH antibodies exhibit distinct advantages over monoclonal antibodies for a number of disease conditions. The collaboration with MPG and UMG would focus on large addressable markets, with known and validated drug targets (thereby shortening development timelines and lowering risk), and where the VHH-Ab advantages have the potential to capture significant market share. Scientists at MPG and UMG are among the leaders worldwide in designing VHH-Abs with superior specificity and binding affinity, traits which can increase efficacy, reduce side effects, and at a lower cost than currently available monoclonal antibodies. In addition, the small size and thermostability of VHH-Abs allows treatment through inhalation, intradermal and other favorable routes of administration and without the need for enhanced cold chain storage and transport. Together, these attributes have the potential to create significant competitive advantages.

Manufacturing preparations underway : To accelerate development timelines, BiondVax has initiated preparations for the manufacturing of VHH-Abs at the Company's GMP biologics manufacturing facility in Jerusalem . Furthermore, BiondVax's current and 2022 planned activities, such as setting-up equipment, developing analytical methods, and training staff, will be oriented toward all VHH-antibody production arising out of the collaboration.

COVID-19 variants of concern : Max Planck's currently developed VHH-Ab has demonstrated superior neutralization of all major Variants of Concern (VoC), including Delta. The COVID-19 license agreement between BiondVax and Max Planck will also include an accompanying research collaboration agreement that provides BiondVax with exclusive access to ongoing life-cycle improvements of the COVID-19 VHH-Abs for emerging VoCs including Omicron.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has indicated that it supports BiondVax's new strategic turnaround plans. The parties are currently in discussions to renegotiate the terms of the EIB's €24 million loan to BiondVax in a manner that would serve both parties' long-term interests. BiondVax will update its shareholders regarding terms of such negotiations if and once the parties reach an agreement.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of the Company will be held on December 27, 2021 . Resolutions to be voted upon at the AGM include the election to the Company's Board of Directors of Jay Green , former Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) global vaccine business. Further information about the AGM, including a link to the Proxy Statement and voting card, are available on the SEC website at The(AGM) of Shareholders of the Company will be held on. Resolutions to be voted upon at the AGM include the election to the Company's Board of Directors of, former Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) global vaccine business. Further information about the AGM, including a link to the Proxy Statement and voting card, are available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001611747/000121390021060974/ea151013-6k_biondvaxpharma.htm . Shareholders are invited to contact their broker for voting procedures.

Amir Reichman, BiondVax's CEO, stated, "The innovative VHH-antibody platform, combined with our agile manufacturing capabilities and planned ongoing collaboration with Max Planck, will enable us to respond quickly to new COVID variants of concern, including Omicron. By preparing now to manufacture batches in-house for preclinical studies, we are streamlining manufacturing for clinical and commercial batches of therapies for known and emerging COVID-19 variants, as well as for the anticipated psoriasis, asthma, macular degeneration, and psoriatic arthritis VHH-antibody therapies. BiondVax is in the process of a transformative turnaround, and we are working with urgency to bring VHH-antibody therapies with compelling commercial potential that address important healthcare needs to the market."

Financial Summary

Results are in New Israel Shekels (NIS) and convenience translation to $US is provided using the exchange rate of 3.229 (NIS/$US), the rate as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to NIS 2.0 million ( $0.6 million ) from NIS 12.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 . This decrease was primarily attributable to expenses related to a Phase 3 clinical trial and related operations at our biologics manufacturing facility that took place during Q3 2020. As previously reported, the trial concluded in Q4 2020.

Marketing, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to NIS 6.2 million ( $1.9 million ) from NIS 7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 . This decrease of NIS 1.1 million ( $0.34 million ) was primarily due to a decrease of NIS 0.4 million in salary and salary related expenses, decrease of NIS 1.6 million in share-based payments expenses offset with increased professional expenses of NIS 0.7 million .

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were NIS 8.2 million ( $2.5 million ) compared with NIS 20.0 million for the three months ended September 30 , 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, BiondVax had cash and cash equivalents of NIS 34.6 million ($10.7 million) as compared to NIS 39.9 million as of June 30, 2021.

Unaudited Q3 financial results will be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. A summary is included in the tables below.

BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except share and per share data

















Convenience

















Translation



December 31,



September 30,

September 30,



2020



2020

2021

2021



Audited



Unaudited

Unaudited









N I S

U.S. dollars

CURRENT ASSETS:

















Cash and cash equivalents 9,421



24,774

34,672

10,738

Other receivables 1,204



2,930

1,426

442























10,625



27,704

36,098

11,180

LONG–TERM ASSETS:

















Property, plant and equipment 39,607



39,889

38,607

11,956

Right-of-use assets 6,206



6,433

5,874

1,819

Other long-term assets 473



891

446

138























46,286



47,213

44,927

13,913























56,911



74,917

81,025

25,093 CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade payables 1,868



8,213

3,313

1,026 Operating lease liabilities 654



653

777

241 Loan from others 60,421



-

64,488

19,972 Other payables 1,246



2,289

1,693

524



















64,189



11,155

70,271

21,763 LONG–TERM LIABILITIES:















Operating lease liabilities 6,088



6,268

5,905

1,829 Loan from others -



59,242

-

- Other payables 1,135



-

568

176 Severance pay liability, net 95



93

95

29



















7,318



65,603

6,568

2,034 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares of no par value: Authorized: 1,800,000,000

shares at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and 600,000,000

shares at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and at December

31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 573,285,824 shares at

September 30, 2021 (unaudited), 460,822,640 shares at

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and 461,285,824 shares at

December 31, 2020 *) -



*) -

*) -

*) - Share premium 310,197



308,855

358,204

110,933 Accumulated deficit (324,793)



(310,696)

(354,018)

(109,637)



















(14,596)



(1,841)

4,186

1,296

56,911



74,917

81,025

25,093 *) Represents less than NIS\USD 1.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS In thousands, except share and per share data























Convenience translation





Year ended December 31,

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,





2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

2021





Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited





N I S

U.S. dollars





(In thousands, except per share data)

Operating expenses:























Research and development, net of participations

51,463

12,579

2,024

43,595

6,677

2,068

Marketing, general and administrative

16,687

7,303

6,201

12,423

17,208

5,329

Other income

(75,484)

(75,485)

-

(75,485)

-

-





























Total operating expenses (income)

(7,334)

(55,603)

8,225

(19,467)

23,885

7,397





























Operating income (loss)

7,334

55,603

(8,225)

19,467

(23,885)

(7,397)





























Financial income

3,843

-

1,980

5,034

2,802

868

Financial expense

(15,632)

(288)

(2,801)

(14,859)

(8,142)

(2,522)





























Net Income (loss)

(4,455)

55,315

(9,046)

9,642

(29,225)

(9,051)





























Basic net income (loss) per share (NIS)

(0.01)

0.12

(0.02)

0.02

(0.05)

(0.02)

Diluted net income (loss) per share (NIS)

(0.01)

0.10

(0.02)

0.02

(0.05)

(0.02)





























Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per share

443,260,878

461,046,640

573,205,607

437,381,202

559,239,052

559,239,052

Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted income (loss) per share

443,260,878

538,495,403

573,205,607

497,489,765

559,239,052

559,239,052



The notes in the Company's quarterly report are an integral part of the financial statements. The complete financial results are available in the Form 6-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









































