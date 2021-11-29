Top ESG Performers Recognized at Energy ESG Conference Hart Energy's inaugural ESG Awards program used analytics, technology from Clear Rating, LLC

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy announced its ESG "Top Performers" today in front of roughly 300 industry professionals attending its annual Energy ESG Conference, held in-person this year at the Westin Houston – Memorial City hotel.

Hart Energy worked with Clear Rating, LLC (Clear Rating) a valuation, ESG and digital securities rating advisory and analytics firm, as the official ESG analytics and technology provider. Clear Rating provided assessed nominees using its proprietary ranking and rating framework.

Hart Energy's expert panel then used the Clear Rating assessments to determine recipients of its inaugural Energy ESG "Top Performer" Awards.

In first category, Publicly-held E&P Companies , Hart Energy recognized CNX Resources , Continental Resources , and Pioneer Natural Resources .

For Public Midstream Companies , Top Performers were Crestwood Equity Partners and MPLX .

Public Service Companies honored were Baker Hughes , Schlumberger , TGS , and Vallourec.

In the category for Privately-held E&P Companies , Hart Energy recognized PureWest Energy, Sentinel Peak Resources , and Tug Hill Operating .

For Private Midstream Companies , the Top Performers were Kodiak Gas Services and XRI .

Private Service Companies honored were Danos and Milestone Environmental Services .

In the individual Top Performer category, the ESG Champion Award went to Allyson Anderson Book , Vice President for Energy Transition with Baker Hughes.

"Energy companies don't often get credit for their work in these areas," said Len Vermillion, Hart Energy's editorial director. "We created these awards to spark much deserved recognition. Measuring ESG progress is a complex endeavor," he said, "so we were thrilled to partner with Clear Rating, whose expertise helped ensure high standards for the awards."

About Clear Rating

Clear Rating, established in 2013, provides bespoke valuation reports primarily for private issuers raising capital to clearly communicate value to investors. Additionally, Clear Rating's ESG ratings and analytics provide companies and projects with measurements and performance criteria to both communicate and improve upon the ESG impact of their organizations. Clear Rating is a subsidiary of Entoro, LLC, www.entoro.com. Learn more about Clear Rating, visit www.clearrating.com.

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and the financial community, upstream producers and midstream operators, service companies allied to the industry and other energy professionals. The Houston-based company produces the award-winning magazine Oil and Gas Investor; online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets; mapping solutions; and a range of data intelligence services. For more information, visit hartenergy.com.

