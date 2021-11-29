Communications & Power Industries Completes ESSCO Acquisition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications & Power Industries (LLC) has completed the previously announced acquisition of L3 ESSCO, Inc. (ESSCO) from an affiliate of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX). ESSCO manufactures metal space frame ground radomes, as well as specialty radomes and composite structures, primarily for government and defense customers.

ESSCO radome being installed as part of an antenna system in McMurdo, Antartica.

ESSCO will join CPI's existing radome business, CPI Radant Technologies Division, as part of CPI's Satcom & Antenna Technologies business unit. The acquisition combines ESSCO's expertise in large, sophisticated radio-frequency (RF) ground structures and advanced alternative materials with CPI's proficiency in airborne and shipboard radomes using high-performance, low-loss composite materials. The acquisition will enable CPI to offer its customers a comprehensive portfolio of ground-based, airborne and shipboard radomes that range in size from two inches to 61 meters in diameter and support a wide variety of defense and communications applications.

Following the acquisition, the ESSCO operations will continue in the current facilities in Ayer, Massachusetts. ESSCO's executive management will remain in place and will report to Tim Smith, president of CPI Radant Technologies Division.

"In 2021, we have diversified and deepened the portfolio of RF components and systems that CPI provides to government, military and commercial customers through the acquisitions of the TMD Technologies business in July and the ESSCO business in November. These acquisitions complement CPI's existing businesses and capabilities, and provide CPI with significant opportunities for future growth as we continue to enhance the range of products and services we provide customers," said Andy Ivers, president and chief operating officer of CPI.

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

