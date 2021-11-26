Alfa Laval wins wastewater treatment order in Canada

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has won an order to supply decanters to a wastewater treatment plant in a major city in Canada. The decanters will treat municipal wastewater sludge, ensuring it is suitable for further processing. The plant is the country's second largest, and it treats wastewater produced by some 1.4 million of the city's residents.

Alfa Laval's decanters will be installed in the municipal water treatment plant where they will be used for thickening of the sludge for further processing which will enable more efficient solids handling and transportation.

"I'm very pleased to announce this order in the important area of municipal wastewater treatment that confirms our customer's trust in our market leading products," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Alfa Laval's water treatment products are well suited for both municipal and industrial purposes where their efficiency benefits both our customers and society."

Did you know… Alfa Laval has an extensive product range for cleaning and treating wastewater – and its innovative products can clean wastewater to the extent it can be used as process water or for irrigation purposes.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

