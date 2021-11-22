¡Yo Quiero! Wants to Help You Love Your Leftovers!

Getting tired of turkey and stuffed with stuffing? Here are great ways to revive your Thanksgiving Leftovers!

RHOME, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Americans throw away millions of pounds of food after Thanksgiving. At ¡Yo Quiero!, we know that you get tired of turkey and get stuffed on stuffing, but here are some great ideas to revive and Love Your Leftovers so you can fill your belly and not your trash bin. Here are ideas to take them from Ah-gain to Ah-mazing!!

Turkey tacos made with left over Thanksgiving turkey, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Yo Quiero! guacamole, salsa and queso.

First…Let's talk Turkey

Leftover turkey gets dry and loses its flavor after a couple of days in the fridge. Instead of the usual turkey sandwiches, even though turkey sandwiches are super yummy with ¡Yo Quiero! guacamole, shred your leftover turkey, & heat it with some poultry stock. Once it's warm, make turkey tacos! Get your taco shells or tortillas ready and add your turkey. Top with lettuce, ¡Yo Quiero! guacamole, salsa then drizzle with warm queso. This takes your tired turkey to tasty tacos!

Second…Veggies

Cooked veggies tend to get soggy when left over, but there are easy ways to bring them back to life. If you find extra asparagus in your fridge, wrap them in bacon, put on a baking sheet, and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes to heat the bacon and bring the flavors together. Who doesn't love bacon?? And, if you'd like, drizzle with some warm, ¡Yo Quiero! queso to really take it to the next level! Most leftover veggies can be revived by roasting…just don't put them in for too long! You want them nicely roasted, not burned.

Third…Stuffed with Stuffing

Ok..this one is a bit tricky. We love stuffing, but it tends to dry out almost as bad as the turkey! To revive your stuffing, make stuffing sliders. Take your stuffing and make tennis ball size shapes (you can get your kids involved in this one, they LOVE playing with their food), set the balls on some parchment paper and take out a skillet and brown some onions in butter or olive oil. Once your pan is hot, add a few of the stuffing balls and gently mash so that they make a nice patty. Sauté on both sides to your desired crispiness, then serve topped with ¡Yo Quiero! guacamole, salsa or queso.

Last, but not least…Dessert

We've got nothin'! If you have left over dessert, you have our permission to eat it for breakfast, lunch, dinner…anytime! We won't judge. It's the holidays. Enjoy!!

Rockin' Tunes

Need a little music to help get your Thanksgiving rockin? Here is a fun, food focused playlist. Click & enjoy!

About

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas based avocado and dip company with facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. We use the freshest ingredients to create delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in grocery store produce and deli departments. Bringing years of experience to the table, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates in the dip category. Yoquierobrands.com

