Messer Continues to Provide Helium at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® 2021 Beloved balloons to soar the skies thanks to Messer's trusted supply of helium

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America, will continue the holiday tradition of supplying helium to one of New York City's most iconic events.

www.lindeus.com . (PRNewsFoto/Linde North America) (PRNewsfoto/Linde Engineering North America)

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® will return in its traditional form on Nov. 25, following a scaled-back version, made for television only, in 2020. Following all recommended safety protocols in New York City, Messer will help keep the balloons aloft so everyone watching on TV and gathered in-person can see their beloved characters – from Astronaut Snoopy to SpongeBob SquarePants – come alive on Thanksgiving morning.

"We're thrilled to continue providing Macy's with our consistent supply of helium for one of our favorite events of the holiday season," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, US Bulk at Messer. "It's a pleasure collaborating with their team, and we're excited to continue delighting families in-person this year."

"Thanks to our strong relationship, we knew we could count on Messer for the helium supply for this year's Parade," said Christopher Bannon, Senior Director, Macy's Branded Entertainment. "We're looking forward to kicking off the holiday season with this cherished tradition in New York City."

For more information on how Messer's helium begins its journey at our plant in Otis, Kansas, and how the balloons are launched for the parade, view our infographic.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

*Snoopy is a registered trademark of Peanuts Worldwide LLC. SpongeBob SquarePants is a registered trademark of Viacom International Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Messer