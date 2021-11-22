Anycubic Announces Special Black Friday Deals

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer manufacturer, released a preview of its Black Friday week deals, covering some delicious deals on its popular products, available online Nov. 20 - Dec. 4 on Anycubic official and Nov. 22 - Nov. 28 on Amazon.

"Anycubic is ready to paint the town red this holiday season," said Lu Ouyang, the CEO of Anycubic. "Whether shopping for 3D printers, filament or resin, our team is geared up to deliver incredible savings. And by making even more of our Black Friday deals available via our overseas fast delivery services, we're making it easier than ever for guests to purchase everything on their terms."

First Look at Black Friday Week Deal on Anycubic official website

The discount starts as high as $90 off between November 20th and December 4th. And the promotions include several hot selling 3D printers such as the large print volume Mono X, one of Forbes's top 7 picks 3D printer from home, Editors top picks affordable entry-level LCD 3D printer Photon Mono, a budget fast Assembly FDM 3D printer Mega S, etc. Thus the deals can meet the demands of different customers, from 3D printing beginners to professions.

FDM 3D printer Series:

The Anycubic Mega-S boasts a 210 x 210 x 205 mm build volume, and it comes semi-assembled, a welcoming feature for beginners and makers who don't want to start from the beginning. Mega Pro 3D printer is a two-in-one machine that can 3D print, and laser engrave. If you've ever dreamed of adding laser engraving to your toolshed and want to combine that purchase with a new 3D printer, the Mega Pro could be the best choice. The Anycubic Mega X is the largest printer in the Mega family. The print volume of 300 x 300 x 305 mm gives a respectable print volume.

$159 Anycubici3 Mega S 3D printer (reg. $229)

$319 Anycubic Mega X 3D printer (reg. $389)

$279 Anycubic Mega Pro 3D printer (reg. $329)

Best Selling Series:

Photon Mono X features a large capacity print area and could produce a high-quality print. It is the best option for users to pursue great print details. The wash & Cure plus machine has more substantial cleaning power, thus could clean the models thoroughly. The new released Photon Mono 4K is also a good choice for the beginners because it offers fast print speed and highly detailed at a very affordable price.

$499 Anycubic Mono X 3D Printer (reg. $589)

$189 Anycubic Wash & Cure Plus Machine (reg. $249)

$269 New released Anycubic Photon Mono 4K 3D printer (reg. $289, save up to $20, the discount is only for the first 1000 units)

For more Black Friday Deals, please visit our Black Firday Sales page.

Anycubic Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The week-long Black Friday deals runs from Nov. 22nd to Nov 28th. Clients can expect fabulous savings on FDM 3D printers, LCD 3D printers and resins, with top deals including:

$529.99 Anycubic Mono X 3D Printer (reg. $699.99)

$179 Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer (reg. $249.99)

$199.99Anycubic Wash & Cure Plus Machine (reg. $249.99)

$24.99 Anycubic 3D printer resin (reg. $32.99)

€195.49 Anycubic Mega S 3D printer (reg. €279.99)

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry that specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

For more information, visit https://www.anycubic.com/ and follow @ANYCUBIC3dprinter on social platforms.

