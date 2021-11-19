Night of Lights OC and Power of One Foundation Host Annual Holiday Toy Drive for Thousands of Families In Need

Guests Encouraged to Celebrate the Season of Giving by Bringing a New Toy for Children from Nov. 26 through Dec. 12; Plus Additional Nights Added Following Sold Out Opening Weekend

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Night of Lights OC , a magical and interactive winter wonderland drive-thru experience presented by Winter Fest OC, is proud to partner with Power of One Foundation (POOF) to host its Annual Toy Drive this holiday season. Guests attending Night of Lights OC drive-thru experience at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa are encouraged to bring a new toy from Nov. 26 through Dec. 12 to help POOF reach its goal in providing toys to 5,000 children in need in Orange County. Toys will be collected by the POOF elves in the entrance que zone and will be distributed to qualifying low-income families on select event nights and other low-income communities in OC after Dec. 12.

Night of Lights OC kicks off the holiday season on Friday, November 26th and runs through January 2nd. Following tremendous interest from the community and an already sold out opening weekend, additional dates and time slots have been added throughout the run to welcome more families. The experience begins at 5:00 p.m. with limited ticketed time slots available until 10:00 p.m. (Sunday-Thursday nights) or 11:00 p.m. (Friday and Saturday nights). Reserve your ticket now before they sell out. Entry to the event is through online ticket purchases only at NightOfLightsOC.com . Tickets start at only $39.99 per vehicle (up to five people) on select nights. Larger vehicle upgrades and VIP Silver Admission tickets are also available.

"Following the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are honored and grateful to team up with the Power of One Foundation to spread holiday cheer in the community and ensure families have toys under the tree for their kids this Christmas," said Mark Entner, executive producer of Night of Lights OC. "We hope that all Night of Lights OC guests will consider bringing a brand new toy for boys and girls ages one to 17 to donate."

"We've seen first-hand the impact a simple gift can have on the lives of children in Orange County year after year," said Shawnee Witt, co-founder and operations director of Power of One Foundation. "It is truly remarkable to see Night of Lights OC step up and help us expand our impact this holiday season by hosting our annual toy drive. With each guest's small act of kindness, we can come together to share some holiday joy and put a smile on the faces of thousands of children."

Power of One Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a focus on fighting hunger and poverty by providing food assistance and vital resources to vulnerable communities and individuals in Orange County and beyond. The foundation's purpose is to empower residents in underserved areas to become leaders in their communities.

Visit nightoflightsoc.com/donate for details and a list of suggested toys for donation. For more information on Night of Lights OC, visit NightOfLightsOC.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @NightofLightsOC. For more information on Power of One Foundation, visit powerofonefoundation.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

