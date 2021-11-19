Kawasaki Engines Recognized With Manufacturer Of The Year Award At GIE+EXPO 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was "Mission: Accomplished" for Kawasaki Engines at the 2021 GIE+EXPO, the premier event for the outdoor power equipment industry held Oct 20-22 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The company was recognized with an industry award, welcomed thousands of guests who wanted to learn more about Kawasaki's engines and new line of fuel and oil products, and raised funds to help feed people across America.

Kawasaki Engines made a significant social impact during GIE+EXPO 2021 with an interactive campaign to raise money for Feeding America. Based on the participation of visitors to the Kawasaki booth, the company was able to contribute funds equivalent to almost 70,000 meals to the Feeding America network of food banks that serve the U.S.

Kawasaki kicked off the week by winning the Manufacturer of the Year Award from the Equipment & Engine Training Council (EETC) at the organization's annual conference held in conjunction with GIE+EXPO. The council is a non-profit association whose goal is to address the shortage of qualified technicians in the outdoor power equipment industry, and members include industry professionals from manufacturers, distributors, dealers, educational institutions and associations. Kawasaki was recognized for its outstanding commitment to the goals of the EETC in addressing and solving the shortage of training in the power equipment industry.

Inside their exhibit space, Kawasaki demonstrated its engineering and manufacturing strength with displays of engines to suit a wide range of uses, Kawasaki genuine parts such as fuel and oil products and tune-up kits, and experts on hand to welcome guests and provide answers and expertise to dealers and customers.

The company made a significant social impact during GIE+EXPO with an interactive campaign to raise money for Feed America. Visitors to the Kawasaki Engines exhibit were encouraged to engage with company representatives to learn about the company's family of engines and new KTECH™ fuel and oil products. Once receiving "signoff" from a Kawasaki pro, visitors could submit their card for Kawasaki to make a donation to Feeding America – in total Kawasaki was able to contribute funds equivalent to almost 70,000 meals to the Feeding America network of food banks that serve the U.S.

Show attendees could also get a hands-on example of why Kawasaki engines are a trusted choice of lawn and landscape pros across the country, with zero-turn and stand-on machines from a variety of manufacturers available for visitors to test their driving skills.

"A sincere 'thank you' to all the customers, dealers, landscape professionals and other associates we connected with at GIE+EXPO," said Karen Howard, director, dealer sales support and marketing. "Thank you as well to the EETC for recognizing Kawasaki with a prestigious award, and to all the people who supported our Feeding America campaign – we came together to make a difference and help move our industry forward, and we're looking forward to 2022."

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, select countries in Central and South America, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

Tiffany Young

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. | Engines Division

616-954-3027

(PRNewsfoto/Kawasaki Engines)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kawasaki Engines