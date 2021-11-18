Vaultree's Executive Team and Advisors Drive Innovation in the Cybersecurity Industry Encryption Startup Assembles Expert Security Advocates to Guide Company Growth

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaultree, provider of Encryption-as-a-Service, announced today that it has assembled a highly qualified roster of executives and advisors comprising some of the cybersecurity industry's most experienced luminaries. This team brings together engineering know-how and business-savvy entrepreneurship to steer Vaultree's direction and growth.

The executive team is made up of five co-founders who bring a wealth of varied experience:

Dr. Kevin Curran is a professor of cybersecurity, executive co-director of the Legal Innovation Centre and group leader of the Cyber Security and Web Technologies Research Group at Ulster University. He sits on the Advisory Group of the UK Cyber Security Council and the Northern Ireland Civil Service Cyber Leadership Board (FBBA).

Maxim Dressler is a project and sales leader with international experience in the software and fintech industry in leading commercial and strategic roles. His drive to make his clients' lives easier has contributed to his track record of establishing new brands, opening markets and implementing processes.

Ryan Lasmaili is a commercial and strategic leader with international experience in leading complex projects across different verticals. With 12 years of startup experience, he is an expert in technical product development, market growth strategy and business operations. In the last five years, Ryan's core focus has been on complex cybersecurity and encryption development.

Shaun McBrearty is a software security engineer with over 10 years of experience in designing, implementing, testing and deploying cryptographic solutions. His expertise is developing solutions that overcome the shortcomings of traditional cryptographic algorithms.

Tilo Weigandt is a program manager, strategic tech marketer and business developer with a "nothing is impossible" attitude and more than a decade of experience in starting things from scratch, developing highly scalable tech products, business segments and brands in global markets. Data protection lies at the heart of everything he has been implementing.

These experts comprise Vaultree's Board of Advisors:

John N. Stewart – Former Cisco chief security & trust officer and "Startup Whisperer," using his 30 years of cybersecurity experience to provide guidance to startups.

Sarah Armstrong-Smith – Microsoft's chief security advisor and a keynote speaker on cybersecurity and information protection.

Stav Pischits – Co-founder at Cynance and Cyber Club London, and a director of ISACA.

Rik Ferguson – Vice president of security research at Trend Micro, special advisor to Europol's Cybercrime Centre, and co-founder of Respect in Security.

David Currie – Nubank's chief information security officer with a history of IT leadership roles, including cryptography.

Leticia Gammil – Cisco Security channels leader and the founder and president at WOMCY, a non-profit focused on the development of cybersecurity.

Andreas Bittner – Managing director at Vanguard and a co-founder and COO of Solaris Bank .

Rik Ferguson, Vaultree advisor and vice president of security research at Trend Micro, said: "The world of cybercrime and the lack of accessible and affordable data encryption continues to be a threat to businesses around the globe. During my 27 years of experience in information security, I have yet to see a solution that offers a fully encrypted, searchable and scalable solution like Vaultree's, which is why I am working with this team of experts."

Shaun McBrearty, co-founder, Vaultree, said: "Cybercrime rates are climbing every year, proving a need for a new generation of data protection. This is why we made it our mission to create an encryption-as-a-service software that provides a scalable, easy-to-use solution to protect business data and make data protection attainable for enterprises of any size. We are grateful to be working with a seasoned team of experts as we chart our growth course."

About Vaultree

Vaultree's Encryption-as-a-Service solution enables businesses of all sizes to process fully end-to-end encrypted data. Easy to use and integrate, Vaultree delivers peak performance without compromising security, neutralizing the weak spots of traditional encryption. Follow Vaultree on Twitter @Vaultree or LinkedIn. Visit www.vaultree.com and join our waitlist to stay up to date on product development and company news.

