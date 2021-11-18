UST Earns Microsoft Low Code Application Development Advanced Specialization

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced today that it has earned the Microsoft Low Code Application Development advanced specialization. This advanced specialization is a top-level credential that is earned by Microsoft partners who meet the high standards for specialization, service delivery, and support.

The Microsoft Power Platform, a Low Code No Code (LCNC) tool, allows UST to meet clients' needs for fast and committed time-to-market technology solutions while meeting governance and compliance needs cost-effectively. Low-code platforms help companies, businesses, and developers address the growing need for workflow applications, time-saving automations, better customer experiences, and seamless integrations.

"UST is a committed and dedicated Microsoft partner, and the Low Code Application Development advanced specialization puts us in a category of partners worldwide who are able to meet the stringent criteria," said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Corporate Officer, UST. "This achievement is a key milestone for UST, allowing our customers to be sure that we are among the top Microsoft partners in the world for this service offering."

Gartner predicts 70% of new applications developed by enterprises to use low code - no code by 2025. The emergence of LCNC platforms, like Microsoft's Power Platform, allows the power of software development to be brought to an increased number of 'Citizen Developers,' enabling organizations and government entities to accelerate cloud transformation journeys and realize value faster.

"Low Code, No Code development is finally becoming mainstream," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST. "Powered by Microsoft's innovative product engineering vision and supported by UST's reusable frameworks like NoSkript™, for 'no code' test automation, we have successfully rolled out LCNC solutions to accelerate operational automation as well as extensions to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP for some of the largest global corporations and government institutions. By helping our customers harness LCNC platforms, we enable them to transform through the power of technology."

With LCNC platforms, virtually anyone can build applications, significantly faster and at a fraction of the cost, leading to the exploding role of the 'Citizen Developer.' As this movement drives digital transformation, UST is at the forefront helping customers harness this incredible asset.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft added, "The Microsoft Low Code Application Development advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to delivering low code applications. UST clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional low code application development service."

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

