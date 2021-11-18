UNINTERRUPTED Canada And Holt Renfrew Debut New Digital Series

Uninterrupted with Holt Renfrew (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited)

Series profiles the entertaining fashion decisions in a host of scenarios of Toronto Raptor, Gary Trent Jr., and Canada's most decorated Olympian, Penny Oleksiak, among others

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Athlete empowerment brand, UNINTERRUPTED Canada, and Canada's fashion and lifestyle retailer, Holt Renfrew, today announced a new content series titled, WHAT DO YOU WEAR?, set to debut on YouTube on Thursday, November 18. The show features a roster of leading athletes amongst a rack of the most coveted fashion and accessories and asks them the age-old question, what do you wear? in a variety of interesting and comical scenarios.

"Athletes are multi-faceted, talented individuals who bring an original and unmatched take on today's fashion," said UNINTERRUPTED Canada Producer, Will Mansbridge. "We're excited to once again partner with Holt Renfrew to help bring this unique story to life and highlight the distinctive choices of some of the most recognizable sports figures in Canada."

The series debuts with Toronto Raptors guard and fashion savant, Gary Trent Jr., with subsequent episodes featuring Canada's most decorated Olympic medalist and always stylish, Penny Oleksiak, among others.

"After setting off an epic scarf battle with Avec Classe, we're excited to partner with Uninterrupted again on a great new series to share with their audience of culturally driven sports fans," says Wes Wolch, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Holt Renfrew. "Athletes have always expressed themselves on the court, but the locker room tunnels have become the new fashion runways." Further, Wolch says, "At Holt Renfrew, we believe in the power of self-expression and we want to share that side of the player's personality and get to know them beyond their athletic achievements."

Building on the visual inspiration and energy of the two brands' first digital series, Avec Classe hosted by Serge Ibaka, each episode will see an athlete challenged with different scenarios that inspire laugh-out-loud moments and put the stakes of style and personal reputation on the line, all in the spirit of fashion exploration and curation. Throughout each episode, the athlete is challenged to dress for a special occasion and select from racks containing a wide range of brands and styles.

Viewers and fashion aficionados will get to see the latest fashion, accessories, and seasonal items available only at Holt Renfrew. The Canadian retailer's shopping environment provides the perfect backdrop as fashion insiders spill style secrets and contextualize current trends.

WHAT DO YOU WEAR? is a concept created, produced, and distributed by UNINTERRUPTED Canada.

About UNINTERRUPTED Canada:

UNINTERRUPTED Canada, co-led by CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani, is the first international expansion of the athlete empowerment brand, UNINTERRUPTED, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the radical idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries. From this premise, a mission was born: to empower athletes from all walks of life to communicate in an unimpeded way and to be More Than an Athlete. UNINTERRUPTED is upending the world of sports media by working with athletes to tell unique, human stories from their point of view. Through content, products, events, partnerships and educational opportunities, UNINTERRUPTED is changing the way athletes engage with the public and empowering them to be known and valued for more than the sport they play.

About Holt Renfrew:

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned as part of the Selfridges Group. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

