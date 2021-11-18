Introducing the SmallRig Accessories Ecosystem for the Sony Alpha 7 IV, designed to provide the users with even greater creative possibilities.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, SmallRig announced the latest accessories for the Sony Alpha 7 IV, designed to enhance the groundbreaking performance of the camera and provide the users with even greater creative possibilities.

Sony announced the Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera, the latest full-frame camera in the Alpha ecosystem. With improved features and functionality for both photographic and video users, the Alpha 7 IV should appeal to hybrid content creators looking for a camera capable of bridging the divide between stills and videos without need to compromise on either.

The SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for the Sony Alpha 7 IV includes a dedicated L-bracket, a baseplate and a full cage.

Full Cage for Sony Alpha 7 IV/Alpha 7S III/Alpha 1(RRP: $69USD)

Precision manufacturing ensures full access to all controls of the camera

Integrated Arca quick release plate to allow for quick transfer between tripod, stabilizer or gimbal and handheld shooting

Multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes, ARRI 3/8"-16 locating holes, cold shoes and NATO rails for compatibility with the wider SmallRig accessory ecosystem

Designed for maximum usability: double anti-twist design, secures at the bottom and side of the camera; a hinge arm design for quick battery swaps.

Basic Kit for Sony Alpha 7 IV/Alpha 7S III (RRP: $129USD)

Includes 1 x Cage, 1 x HDMI cable clamp, 1 x ARRI Locating Handle.

The ARRI Locating top handle enables easy carrying and allows you capture cinematic low angle shots.

Advanced Kit for Sony Alpha 7 IV/Alpha 7S III/Alpha 1 (RRP: $189USD)

Includes 1 x Cage, 2 x Locking Side Adapter, 1 x HDMI Cable Clamp, 1 x ARRI Locating Handle, 1 x Side Handle.

The Side Handle adds a comfortable grip for shooting, allows you to create stable and smooth handheld shots.

Availability

SmallRig Accessories Ecosystem for Sony Alpha 7 IV are available for pre-order from November 15th.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlog, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators and make their big dream achievable.

SOURCE SmallRig