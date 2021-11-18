HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Desktop Metal's disclosures concerning its widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021, and concerning claims that the acquisition well-positioned the company to offer customers a complete platform across polymers and metals for volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end-use parts.

Within months after the acquisition, on Nov. 8, 2021, the company announced that in response to a whistleblower complaint its audit committee opened an internal investigation into manufacturing and compliance practices and procedures at the EnvisionTEC US facility in Dearborn, Michigan. The company said the complaint and investigation relate to EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and compliance procedures with respect to certain polymer equipment and materials.

The same day, Desktop Metal announced the resignation of EnvisionTEC's founder and CEO (Ali El Siblani).

Then, on Nov. 15, 2021, the company announced that, as of Nov. 12, 2021, based on compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC's Flexera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box the company would notify the FDA.

These events sent the price of Desktop Metal shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Desktop Metal lied about the benefits of the EnvisionTEC acquisition," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

