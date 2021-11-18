AMD and MediaTek Develop AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E Modules to Enhance Laptop and Desktop PC Connectivity Experiences

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek (TWSE: 2454) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced a collaboration to co-engineer industry leading Wi-Fi® solutions, starting with the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules containing MediaTek's new Filogic 330P chipset. The Filogic 330P chipset will power next-generation AMD Ryzen-series laptop and desktop PCs in 2022 and beyond, delivering fast Wi-Fi speeds with low latency and less interference from other signals.

To optimize the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules with a focus on delivering seamless connectivity experiences for customers, AMD and MediaTek developed and certified PCIe® and USB interfaces for modern sleep states and power management, which are vital elements of modern customer experiences. Further, the optimization process included stress testing and ensuring compatibility standards, which may ultimately reduce development time for OEM customers.

"MediaTek is already the Wi-Fi leader in a number of different segments, including smart TVs, routers and voice assistants. The new Filogic 330P chipset further broadens our connectivity portfolio as we continue to expand our footprint in the PC market," Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager, Intelligent Connectivity at MediaTek. "With this high throughput and ultra-low power chipset powering the next generation of AMD laptops, consumers can enjoy seamless connectivity and longer battery life while they game, stream and video chat."

"Having fast and reliable wireless connectivity is crucial, especially as consumers' speed, bandwidth and performance demands rise due to increased video calling, streaming and gaming," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. "We believe that combining powerful AMD Ryzen processors with MediaTek's leadership advanced connectivity technologies will deliver an all-around incredible computing experience."

Filogic 330P supports the latest connectivity standards of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4/5GHz) and 6E (6GHz band up to 7.125GHz), along with Bluetooth® 5.2 (BT/BLE). The high throughput chipset is ultra-fast with support for up to 2.4Gbps connectivity, including support for the new 6GHz spectrum at 160MHz channel bandwidth. The chipset also integrates MediaTek's power amplifier (PA) and low noise amplifier (LNA) technology to help optimize power consumption and reduce design footprint which enables the Filogic 330P chipset to be embedded in laptops of all sizes.

The AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules expand AMD's Wi-Fi capabilities, bringing excellent connectivity solutions to OEMs and end users, whether they are playing the latest interactive games, working remotely or completing a big project.

AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E Modules Specifications

Wi-Fi Module Wi-Fi Specs M.2 Slots AMD RZ616 Wi-Fi 6E module Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 160MHz Wi-Fi Channels PHY rate up to 2.4Gbps M.2 2230 and 1216 AMD RZ608 Wi-Fi 6E module Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 80MHz Wi-Fi Channels PHY rate up to 1.2Gbps M.2 2230

