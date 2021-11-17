Sustainable Home Care Company Full Circle® Brands ("Full Circle") Launches For Good™, A Family of Sustainable and Compostable Household Disposables

For Good™ Products Allow Consumers to Make Better Choices for Their Family and the World Without Sacrificing the Convenience and Performance of Disposables

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle, a leader in responsible home care products, is proud to introduce its newest brand: For Good, a family of sustainable and compostable household staples including cling wrap, parchment paper and trash and zipper bags that turn into earth instead of microplastics and perform just like the conventional alternatives.

"The surge in single-use products during the pandemic highlighted their necessity and indispensable nature to all of us," said Heather Kauffman, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Full Circle. "We knew we needed to create a longer-term solution that would offer people not only convenience but durability with a sustainable conscience, and For Good is the answer."

"We are determined to lead the charge for change and raise standards for all brands to make sustainability a given," she continued. "That is why we are thrilled with the launch of For Good, which makes it simple to have a positive impact on the environment without sacrificing the convenience and functionality of disposable products."

For Good will initially offer three types of disposable products, with other heavy-use items like compostable trash bags slated to roll out in 2022. Each product is designed to deliver exceptional performance as well as better user experience. Immediately available for purchase are:

Compostable Food Wrap : When you want something to cling to metal, glass, plastic or food itself—but not cling to a landfill for thousands of years—this is a go-to for leftovers. It stretches, clings, protects and preserves and is 100% compostable. It also has an easy-tear perforation.

Compostable Zipper Bags : The average household uses up to 500 plastic zipper bags each year. These resealable plastic bags ranging from snack size to gallon are made from 100% compostable materials and feature extra strong zippers for an airtight seal.

FSC-Certified Parchment Paper: This baking paper has all of the benefits of traditional parchment rolls and uses responsibly sourced, FSC-certified paper paired with a non-stick silicone coating that is microwavable and oven safe.

In addition to making a positive impact on the environment, For Good is dedicated to helping create a more equitable and sustainable food system. With every purchase, For Good makes a 1% contribution to Rethink Food , a nonprofit committed to reducing food insecurity with practical solutions that have a lasting impact. Through their Rethink Certified program, the organization works with its restaurant partners to use their excess food by preparing nutritious, culturally-sensitive meals that are distributed by community-based organizations to local communities impacted by food insecurity.

"Taking a sustainable approach to the goods we use in our homes every day while supporting the goal of reducing waste and food insecurity in our communities is a no-brainer," said Rethink Founder and CEO Matt Jozwiak. "We're thrilled to be a part of Full Circle's new line of eco-friendly products and thank them for their commitment to our mission."

"Rethink Food's mission to create equity in the food system aligns with our company ethos to leave the world better than we found it," said Tal Chitayat, CEO of Full Circle. "We are honored to be working with Rethink Food in its fight against food insecurity."

Available now on byforgood.com , For Good products range from $4.99 to $9.99. Expansion into local retailers expected in early 2022.

About Full Circle Brands:

Established in 2009, Full Circle makes sustainable home care products that are beautifully designed, functionally innovative and responsibly produced. Raising the bar on what it means to be a home care brand, Full Circle empowers people to live an earth-conscious lifestyle, offering better alternatives to everyday goods. Their products span multiple categories including cleaning, compost, filtration, laundry and storage. A certified B Corporation, Full Circle continues to unveil innovative, sustainable products that can be proudly displayed and used in the home.

The brand portfolio includes Full Circle Home, Soma Water, and For Good. For more information visit fullcirclehome.com, drinksoma.com, and byforgood.com.

About Rethink Food:

Founded in 2017, Rethink Food is a nonprofit with the mission to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. We are working to create smart, sustainable solutions to utilize excess food to address food insecurity. Rethink Food and its Rethink Certified restaurant partners prepare nutritious, culturally celebrated meals that are delivered each week by community-based organizations to thousands of local neighbors impacted by food insecurity. Since April 2020, Rethink Food has served over 5 million meals, directed $25M to communities and 90+ food establishments across NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, Nashville, and now Miami, and partnered with 185+ CBOs to distribute meals. For more information, visit rethinkfood.org. Follow Rethink Food on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter.

