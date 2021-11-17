SBI Growth Advisory Acquires Global Sales Operations Association

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a go-to-market growth advisory, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Global Sales Operations Association (SOPSA), the leading sales operations membership network focused on connecting, bolstering, and supporting the professional development of the world's leading sales operations professionals.

The completion of this acquisition enhances SBI's ability to provide expertise to sales operations and to double down on the company's core mission, helping clients drive revenue growth.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to building out the leading revenue and sales operations offering in the market. We are excited to welcome the SOPSA network into the SBI family," said SBI's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Hoffman. "By integrating our solutions, we will immediately upgrade Growth Accelerator to deliver greater benefit to individual sales and revenue operations executives, and firms alike with a dual-sided platform that supports both enterprise and professional development."

This acquisition comes after SBI launched its new brand and announced the release of Growth Accelerator™ a one-of-a-kind "on tap" subscription service in September. The first product conceived with SBI's new brand in mind, Growth Accelerator™ provides clients the necessary continuity to drive proactive, reliable growth.

"We are very pleased to be joining forces with the market's definitive growth advisory. The SOPSA community will gain access to SBI's broader network and research that will deliver accelerated benefits to our membership," emphasized Kevin Raybon, SOPSA's chairman. "This is a true game changer and sets our members on a new path armed with exceptional industry insights, data, operational experience and metrics."

"The acquisition of SOPSA supports our focus on delivering strategies to accelerate growth to private equity backed and enterprise businesses," said Scott Marden, Managing Partner at CIP Capital, a strategic investor of SBI. "The added expertise and customized support delivered by Kevin and SOPSA will augment SBI's data, insights and operational expertise."

The new Growth Accelerator subscription service represents a fundamental shift in how consulting should work for clients. Over the last 15 years, SBI has perfected the ability to measure, configure, and deliver growth initiatives across the full range of go-to-market activities, which is embodied in the company's proprietary platform.

To learn more about how SBI is different and why that matters to their clients' growth, visit www.sbigrowth.com or follow @sbigrowth on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SBI

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, offering collaborative consulting, go-to-market benchmarks and data, and advisory services forged from serving as strategic implementers who have owned and operated marketing and sales at some of the world's most successful growth companies. We take clients from the right data and insights to actions for impact, quickly, to deliver measurable results in top-line growth. Working as an extension of clients' teams, SBI offers relatable, practical strategies that work right away and ongoing. Our work is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey, which enables us to help clients actively apply relevant data, strategies, and tactics for significant outcomes. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.

About CIP

Founded in 2010, CIP Capital targets investments in sectors including tech-enabled business services, data-driven marketing services, human capital management and knowledge services. https://www.cip-capital.com .

About Global Sales Operations Association (SOPSA)

Founded in 2019, Global Sales Operations Association is the only community focused exclusively on the needs of Sales Operations professionals. Their mission is, "to grow the function of Sales Operations and the careers of those who choose to make it their profession." Their online community can be found at: https://sopsa.org .

Media contacts: Machie Madden, machie.madden@landersmadden.com; Maureen Landers, maureen.landers@landersmadden.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SBIGrowth