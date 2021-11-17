LiveOne Surpasses 5.1 Billion Total Impressions From Its Music Lives And LiveXLive Present Franchises

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio, React Presents , Gramophone Media and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that its Ballerfest event featuring the 'Music Lives Festival and LiveXLive Presents franchises and FIBA Basketball have surpassed 5.1 billion total impressions worldwide. Additionally, the LiveOne franchises were home to over 500 artists, influencers and celebrities spanning across all music genres including Afrobeat, EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, R&B and Country Music including DaBaby, Carly Pearce, Common, John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Nelly, JoJo, Wiz Khalifa, Danielle Bradbery, Vintage Culture, DJ Irie, Kat Dahlia, Pitbull, Trey Songz, Trace Adkins, Monsta X, Sk8, Lil Tjay, G Herbo,Olivia Lunny, Cannons, Bryce Vine, Marc E. Bassy, Gianni & Kyle, Nohemy, Jake Miller, Jimmie Allen and many more

LiveOne Logo (PRNewsfoto/LiveOne, Inc.)

LiveOne continues to be a leading producer and creator of hybrid pop-culture events. On the heels of the groundbreaking Social Gloves: Battle of the Platform and the Spring Awakening Music Festival: Autumn Equinox, the third and latest installment of Music Lives: Ballerfest edition delivered double digit engagement growth compared to Music Lives March 2021. The hit franchise saw its total video views up 69% and its total engagement up 45% across its livestream and social media during the three-day event that took place on November 12 through November 14, 2021 in Miami at Bayfront Park.

The LiveXLive Presents original franchise brings together established and emerging talent across music and entertainment. It has broken artists like The Aces, Kayzo, Marc E. Bassy and KOH.

LiveXLive Presents has livestreamed 72 episodes featuring performances by Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, Common, Twista, Mario, DJ Godfather, Chloe Moriondo, DaBaby and more. The Rooftop Series version, its most recent iteration, partnered with Big Machine Label Group, premiered Carly Pearce's new album 29: Written in Stone along with special performances from Danielle Bradbery and Laci Kaye Booth.

LiveOne's Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin stated, "We are thrilled our LiveOne members' appetite for live and hybrid events continues on its upward trajectory. LiveOne is committed to delivering premium original content and building franchises where our superfans and members can receive exclusive benefits and rewards and tap into our flywheel - listen, watch, attend, engage, transact - and get a fully immersive live and virtual experience."

"The 2021 3x3 AmeriCup and Ballerfest have shown us that the future is here and the sky is the limit when it comes to hybrid events at the intersections of sports, music, technology, and competition. The level and variety of talent broke boundaries in ways we have not seen before," said VAUNT's CEO Roger Mason. "I am proud that Vaunt brought this historic event to Miami along with our partners FIBA and LiveOne. Vaunt is committed to pushing the envelope and bringing innovative, dynamic, and interactive content and experiences to people around the world."

Music Lives: Ballerfest provided fans with over 72 hours of music from artists including DaBaby, Mariah Angeliq, Vintage Culture, and Tkay Maidza. These artists join the already announced virtual performances by Wiz Khalifa, Pitbull, Trey Songz, Trace Adkins, Nelly, Monsta X, Sk8, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Olivia Lunny, Cannons, Bryce Vine, Marc E. Bassy, Gianni & Kyle, and Jake Miller.

LiveXLive's proprietary technology and platforms, along with partners FIBA and VAUNT, provided an immersive experience for over 179 countries. The event was simulcasted across mobile, digital, and linear channels, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, Sling, STIRR, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, as well as cross-promoted directly to the artists' social media channels.

The event, which saw both the USA's Mens and Womens took home the golf for the first FIB 3X3 Americup, also featured Floyd Mayweather coaching the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup Celebrity Basketball Competition, produced by Michael Mak, Founder & CEO of "CSE" Celebrity Sports Entertainment. Attendees and participants included KiKi Barth (Real Housewives Miami), DJ Wonder, Patrick Ductant, Malik Williams (Love & Hip Hop Miami), DJ Irie, Valentina Mami, Natalie DiDinato (Mob Wives), and influencers Dazeran Jones, Austin Mills, Isaiah Hodge, Zach Hodskins, Tim Carter, White Iverson, Hezi God, and Chris Staples.

LiveOne's studio produced exceptional behind-the-scenes original content and rapid-fire news, interviews, and live engagement via LiveZone.

LiveOne has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "no target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

LiveOne

aileen@livexlive.com

917.842.9653

aavidon@livexlive.com

516.522.1349

LiveOne IR Contact:

IR@liveone.com

310.601.2505

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.