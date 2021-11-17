Jersey Mike's Donates 20 Percent Of Sales To Feeding America® this Weekend

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food banks across the country continue to address an increased need for food assistance. To help, Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, is teaming up once again with Jersey Mike's Subs on a special fundraising event this weekend.

On Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, Jersey Mike's will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America. [see Jersey Mike's commercial]

Jersey Mike's will donate a minimum of $2.5 million.

Last year, through two national fundraisers, Jersey Mike's raised more than $4.6 million for Feeding America, helping to provide 46 million meals* through the organization's nationwide network of 200 local member food banks.

More than 38 million people face hunger in the U.S., according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

"Feeding America is grateful to Jersey Mike's for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping food banks across the country provide more meals to people living with food insecurity," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "This fundraiser will help secure much-needed food and groceries for families, seniors, military veterans and children who need them most."

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through Jersey Mike's website or app. Delivery is available through the app or third-party delivery partners.

"The Thanksgiving season is always the busiest time of year for food pantries and food banks nationwide, and Feeding America helps where the needs are the greatest," said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "We hope you join us at Jersey Mike's this weekend to make a difference in someone's life."

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

